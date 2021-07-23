The Bijou Star Files: Folks Not Feelin The Hov & Yee, Moses & Jesus Thing

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 23, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

KANYE WEST HOV & YE REUNITE!!! … For Song On ‘DONDA’

The seemingly impossible just happened at the end of Kanye‘s album release event in Atlanta … Jay-Z hopped on a track, when many believed the two were still enemies. Read More

KEYSHIA COLE BREAKS SILENCE ON MOM’S DEATH …’Can’t Really Even Find The Words’

Keyshia Cole is speaking out for the first time since her mother’s tragic death … sharing what she loved about her mom and what she will miss the most now that she’s gone. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN ATTENDS KANYE’S ‘DONDA’ ALBUM EVENT …Family Support Stays Strong

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are going through a divorce, but they’re still celebrating each other’s milestones as a family … including the release of his 10th studio album. Read More

Fact check: Biden makes false claims about Covid-19, auto prices and other subjects at CNN town hall

President Joe Biden participated Wednesday in the second CNN town hall of his presidency, taking questions from anchor Don Lemon and local residents in Cincinnati. Read More

Biden says full FDA approval of a Covid-19 vaccine could come as early as the end of August

To date, more than 339 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to give people protection from the coronavirus; several studies show that the three vaccines authorized for emergency use in the United States work and are safe; and the government continues to give them out in schools and at ball fields, and yet, not one has been formally approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. Read More

NFL says coronavirus outbreaks among unvaccinated players may lead to forfeits this season

If a National Football League game cannot be rescheduled and is canceled due to a Covid-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players, that team will have to forfeit and will be credited with a loss, the NFL said in a leaguewide memo Read More

How worried should vaccinated people be about Covid-19 breakthrough infections?

Coronavirus infections are on the rise again in the United States. While more than 99% of deaths are among those unvaccinated, anecdotal reports abound of breakthrough infections, or cases of fully vaccinated people who still test positive for Covid-19 — including several New York Yankee baseball players. Read More

Atlanta students must wear masks when school starts, district says

Atlanta Public Schools, one of the nation’s first districts to begin its school year next month, will require masks for all students and teachers in school and on buses, the district announced Thursday. Read More

Biden administration targeting rural communities with funding for vaccine education and outreach, beefing up testing

The Biden administration is taking additional steps to stem the spread of Covid-19 with additional resources aimed particularly at helping rural communities slow the spread and vaccinate more people as cases rise nationwide, White House Covid-19 senior adviser Jeff Zients announced Thursday. Read More

Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins: NFL’s COVID-19 rules make me question my future

The NFL’s latest rules regarding COVID-19 don’t appear to be sitting well with at least one of its star players. Just hours after the NFL released a memo saying that teams that experience an outbreak of COVID-19 among unvaccinated players will be subject to forfeits in the case of a game cancellation, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins took aim Thursday at the league. Read More

Is J&J’s COVID-19 shot good enough? Experts say yes but want more data.

When Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for use in late February, public health officials emphasized that it was just as good as the others. It was less effective, but because it requires only a single shot for full protection and is easier to distribute, it was a top choice for many people. Read More

Biden says kids under 12 could be eligible for COVID vaccines in weeks. That’s not likely.

President Joe Biden is optimistic that vaccines for children under 12 years old could be available as early as August. Read More

Lambda variant of COVID-19 identified at Texas hospital. Is it worse than delta?

A Houston hospital has its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus, but public health experts say it remains too soon to tell whether the variant will rise to the same level of concern as the delta variant currently raging across unvaccinated communities in the U.S. Read More

Texas’ Hospital System Confirms Its First Case of COVID-19 Lambda Variant Read More

Mississippi asks the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade

Mississippi’s attorney general told the Supreme Court on Thursday that Roe v. Wade was “egregiously wrong” and should be overturned as she urged the justices to allow a controversial law that bars most abortions after 15 weeks to go into effect. Read More

Teen hit in the face by seagull while on amusement park ride

One second, Kiley Holman was buckled into an amusement park ride, waiting to be flung into the sky, and the next, a seagull had flown into her face. A viral video shared on Facebook shows a frantic Holman reacting to the seagull quickly launching into her body and flying away. Read More

Florida Representative Proposes Bill Could Make it Illegal to Record Police

Thanks to social media and cell phones over the years, we have become more aware of crimes committed by police. A new proposed bill states that individuals could be charged with a second-degree misdemeanor if their recordings interfere with police duties. Read More

There will probably be a shortage of back-to-school supplies

Back-to-school shopping is always a nightmare. This year, expect it to be even worse. Read More

‘It’s not the critics that count.’ Chicago’s mayor remains optimistic after a turbulent two years

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been criticized as “racist” — even as a Black woman — and she’s been called “notoriously thin-skinned” but she remains determined to leave a legacy far beyond her time in office. Read More

Schizophrenia linked to marijuana use disorder is on the rise, study finds

The proportion of schizophrenia cases linked with problematic use of marijuana has increased over the past 25 years, according to a new study from Denmark. Read More

Crocs sues Walmart, Hobby Lobby and others for allegedly copying its popular shoe

Crocs is accusing Walmart, Hobby Lobby and other companies of copying its iconic clog. Read More

TikTok, Biden administration agree to drop litigation over Trump-era app store ban

TikTok and the US government agreed on Wednesday to drop a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s attempt to ban the short-form video app from US app stores. Read More

Kevin Hart Blasts Nick Cannon’s Number on Billboards for Anyone Needing ‘Advice on Fatherhood’ [Photo]

Kevin Hart trolled Nick Cannon in the most epic way! Read More

Cardi B Reveals Why She’s Not Having a Baby Shower for Second Child with Husband Offset

Cardi B explainedwhy she’s not having a baby shower for her second child with her husband Offset — and her answer might surprise you. Read More

FREDO BANG RAPPER ARRESTED IN MIAMI

We’ve obtained video which shows federal agents outside a home Wednesday where Bang was allegedly living in the Miami Lakes community. You can hear a flash bang, and we’re told people were taken out of the home … but it does not appear this was the moment that Fredo was arrested. Read More

JAY-Z & BEYONCE PURPORTED NEW ORLEANS MANSION… Catches On Fire

Officials in NOLA says … this house fire has now been classified as a simple arson. Read More

‘KIM KARDASHIAN’ & ‘KYLIE JENNER’ BILK MICHIGAN FOR THOUSANDS OF $$$ In Unemployment Fraud

No, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner did NOT apply for unemployment benefits … but some goon in Michigan managed to defraud the state out of thousands of dollars using the famous names. Read More

IS 2 CHAINZ A LAST-MINUTE FEATURE ON KANYE WEST’S “DONDA”

2 Chainz stepped into the mobile studio backstage at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Read More

TORY LANEZ CALLS CASSIDY ONE OF HIS FAVORITE RAPPERS

After Tory Lanez delivered a firery freestyle on Funkmaster Flex, Cassidy didn’t waste any time accusing the Canadian rapper of biting his style. And the Canadian rapper didn’t waste any time responding. Read More

LIL UZI VERT REVEALS HE IS PURCHASING A PLANET

If it’s one thing about Lil Uzi Vert, the rapper has proven himself to be very spontaneous. From dropping unexpected albums to getting a $24 million pink diamond implanted in his head, to purchasing a planet..the rapper never fails to keep his fans in for a surprise. Read More

KANYE WEST & DRAKE ARE ALLEGEDLY “FRIENDS NOW”

Kanye West and Drake have apparently mended their longstanding beef, per Karen Civil. Read More

ROC NATION AND MODERN LUXURY TEAM TO LAUNCH EDITION BY MODERN LUXURY BRAND AND MULTIMEDIA PLATFORM

Roc Nation is continuing to push the culture forward. The latest announcement from the entertainment company founded by Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter is a collaboration with Modern Luxury Media, the nation’s largest luxury media company, to launch a brand and multimedia platform. Read More

DRE ORDERED TO PAY NICOLE YOUNG $300K A MONTH IN SPOUSAL SUPPORT

Dr. Dre’s ex-wife, Nicole Young, has received her spousal support agreement as Dre was ordered to pay nearly $300,000 a month in spousal support. Read More

BIA’S “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” REMIX WITH NICKI MINAJ MAKES TOP 20 BILLBOARD HOT 100 DEBUT

The “Whole Lotta Money” remix is putting up a whole lotta numbers on the board. The Nicki Minaj assisted track made a debut on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 16. Read More

Nas Disses 2Pac on Unreleased Track That Recently Surfaced

Prior to his untimely death, 2Pac was on an essentially uninhibited warpath through the East Coast. Although the Notorious B.I.G. was his main target, Pac sent shots at everyone from Mobb Deep to Jay-Z to Nas and other East Coast pillars. It seemed his opposition was standing down until Biggie directly addressed the issue on wax. Since he never did, no one really fired back at 2Pac. Read More

Cardi B Shares a Look at Massive Collection of Hermès Birkin Bags

Cardi B, fresh off her feature on Normani’s “Wild Side” single, is giving fans a glimpse at her collection of Hermès Birkin bags. Read More

Woman Kills Husband With ATV After He Asked for a Divorce Over Food Argument

An Oklahoma woman has been hit with a second-degree murder charge after allegedly killing her husband with an ATV. Read More

Chris Sails Apologizes To Queen Naija & Clarence For Previous Issues: “I Would Never Break Up A Happy Home”

I love to see it. It takes growth for anyone to apologize and acknowledge they said or did something to hurt you. It’s no secret that Chris Sails, his ex-wife Queen Naija, and her boyfriend Clarence have had a rocky relationship, but it looks like Chris is looking to start fresh and move forward positively. Read More

Jeff Bezos Donates $100 Million To CNN Commentator Van Jones—Says He Can Do “Whatever He Wants” With The Money

Jeff Bezos (the wealthiest man in the world) is having a pretty eventful week—and he decided to end it by giving away a very nice portion of his multi-billion-dollar fortune. Following his recent trip to space, Jeff Bezos clearly must have been feeling overly generous because he just donated $100 million to popular CNN commentator Van Jones. Read More

VH1 Bringing Back ‘The Surreal Life’—Tamar Braxton, August Alsina, Dennis Rodman And More Set For New Season

Hollywood’s obsession with nostalgia continues, as VH1 just announced that it is officially reviving one of its most popular reality shows from the mid-2000s. VH1 has decided to bring back “The Surreal Life”—and stars like Tamar Braxton, August Alsina and Dennis Rodman are set for the upcoming new season. Read More

Text CLEVELAND to 23845 to join our text club to be notified first of contests, breaking news and more!

Twitter Is Conducting Research On Replies By Allowing Some iOS Users To React With An Up Or Down Vote

Developers seem to be plugged into what the Twitter streets are asking for and it shows in their recent updates and projects! Almost a week ago, Twitter rolled out captions for voice tweets, saying they collected feedback from users and made the change “to improve accessibility features.” Now, the social media app has announced they are experimenting with up and down votes as a way to react to replies under tweets. Read More

Common Reveals Why His Relationship With Tiffany Haddish is So Successful

Common is spilling the tea on what makes his relationship with actress Tiffany Haddish so successful. Read More

Kanye West Donates Tickets to ‘Donda’ Listening Party to Atlanta-Based HBCUs

Kanye West has reserved thousands of complimentary tickets to his “Donda” listening party for HBCUs in the Atlanta area. Read More

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders Ends Interview After Reporter Calls Him by His First Name

Deion Sanders is the talk of social media after abruptly ending an interview with a reporter who continuously called him by his first name. Read More

White Woman Gets Probation & Anti-Hate Classes For Spitting On Black Protestor

In white privilege news, a woman has been granted probation after spitting on a Black woman during a Black Lives Matter protest. Read More

LeBron James Is First Active NBA Player to Become a Billionaire

LeBron James is now the NBA’s first billion-dollar man, having just crossed that hallowed mark in total career earnings. Although a lot of Michael Jordan fanatics will point to MJ’s now gaudy net worth as proof that he did it first, it should be noted that Jordan was unable to cross the billion-dollar mark during his playing career. Read More

NFL COACH GREG KNAPP DEAD AT 58 After Tragic Bike Accident

NFL coach Greg Knapp — who was struck by a car while riding his bike over the weekend — succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, his family announced. He was 58 years old. Read More

TERRELLE PRYOR INVOLVED IN HORRIFYING BIKE ACCIDENT… ‘Luckily Still Breathing’

Terrelle Pryor says he crashed his bike Thursday morning — flipping the thing TWICE — but, the former NFL star claims he somehow escaped the scary wreck with no major injuries. Read More

SOURCE SPORTS: SUNS HEAD COACH MONTY WILLIAMS SHOWS AMAZING CLASS BY CONGRATULATING BUCKS IN THEIR LOCKER ROOM

Phoenix Suns had one Hella of a season and their head coach Monty Williams not only exceeded expectations, but he also showed great class and grace when he congratulated the Milwaukee Bucks for winning the NBA championship. After the game and trophy celebration, Williams went into the Bucks locker room to salute the new champs. Read More

Congratulations, Modasucka! Michael Blackson Proposed To His Cambodian Bae Miss Rada

Congratulations are in order for comedian Michael Blackson and his IG model bae Miss Rada; they’re getting married! Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: