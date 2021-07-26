Issa Rae Ties The Knot To Longtime Boyfriend Louis Diame

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Issa Rae has been quite clear about keeping her personal life private. The writer, actress, producer and entrepreneur once told The Hollywood Reporter, “Whose business is it? I realized I just don’t like to be the subject of conversations if it doesn’t have to do with my work. I’ve always been like that, where I’d be dating someone and my friends would find out six months later. Like, ‘B*tch, what the f*ck? Why don’t we know this?’ So it’s just always been that I want to vet situations for myself. I really value that part of my life a lot.”

If you’re a fan of Rae, then you would’ve noticed that she popped up with an engagement ring in early 2019. There was no big announcement, just a photo of herself casually showing issa fiancé. People questioned the gorgeous diamond ring in the comments and less than a day later, internet detectives were able to get the lowdown on the man who took our favorite awkward Black girl off the market.

In true Issa Rae fashion, the Insecure actress seemingly confirmed her nuptials to longtime boyfriend Loius Diame in an Instagram post.

“A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawanggang dress.

B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed.

C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband.

Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special,” she wrote.

The blushing bride wore a white strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline. Her coppery brown hair was tied back in a ponytail with loose curls cascading down her back. Her 5 bridesmaids wore powder pink spaghetti strapped dresses while her husband looked dapper in a red tuxedo.

Issa and Louis have been together since 2012. Rumor has it he’s a Senegalese businessman who possibly works in the finance field. He popped the question in 2018 over the holidays.

This has been a great year for Issa. Not only has she wrapped the final season of Insecure, she’s signed major business deals that put her in a league of her own. Congratulations to the couple and their beautiful union!

