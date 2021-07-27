The Bijou Star Files: Issa’s Married Now

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 27, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Issa Rae & Louis Diame Tie The Knot!

Congrats are in order to Issa Rae and Louis Diame who tied the knot in France over the weekend. Issa announced the news on Monday by sharing their beautiful wedding photos. Read More

DABABY Tries To Defend Homophobic Rant …WITH MORE DISGUSTING COMMENTS

DaBaby just attempted to explain why he went on an anti-gay and sexist diatribe during his set at Rolling Loud … by now saying his gay fans don’t have HIV/AIDS because they’re not “nasty gay n****s” or “junkies.” Read More

ATTORNEY: DESHAUN WATSON WILLING TO SETTLE WITH ACCUSERS… But Not Confidentially

Deshaun Watson is open to settling with the 20-plus women accusing him of sexual misconduct — but only if confidentiality agreements are NOT involved … this, according to the NFL superstar’s attorney. Read More

KELLY Legal Team Rips New Abuse Allegations …FEDS SMEARING HIM!!!

Kelly’s legal team is ripping prosecutors over the new allegations against him. Read More

KANYE WEST ‘DONDA’ Listening Event …BREAKS APPLE STREAMING RECORD!!!

Kanye West packed the house for his ‘DONDA’ listening party — but he packed in a whole lot more than just that … dude set a record on Apple that no artist has ever come near. Read More

GERMAN TV REPORTER HER NAME IS MUD Suspended After Pretending To Help In Flood Clean-Up

DOH!!! A TV reporter in Germany was caught redhanded smearing mud on herself moments before going on air to pretend she’d been helping with a massive flood cleanup effort. Read More

P!NK I’LL COVER FINES FOR NORWAY WOMEN’S HANDBALL TEAM… ‘Sexist Rules’ Gotta Go!!!

P!nk says she’s proud of the Norwegian women’s beach handball team for standing up against the “very sexist rules” about their uniforms … and she’s offering to pay their fines for the protest. Read More

CHRIS BROWN MY $100K SMILE’S VERY ATTRACTIVE …Thanks to Magnets!!!

Chris Brown‘s a magnetic kinda guy … or at least his mouth is, after he dropped a fortune to get some unique dental work done. Read More

Lil Nas X Slams Dr. Boyce Watkins For Homophobic Tweet About His New Video: ‘Y’all Hate Gay Ppl And Don’t Hide It’

Lil Nas X is firing back at author Dr. Boyce Watkins for an inflammatory tweet he made about the rapper and his new music video for the song “Industry Baby.” Read More

Twitter Creates Custom “GOAT” Emoji For Simone Biles—Making Her The First Olympian To Ever Receive One

After waiting what seems like forever, fans finally get to see Simone Biles compete at the Tokyo Olympics—and to celebrate her being the GOAT, Twitter just created a special emoji in her honor. This means that Simone Biles is now the first-ever Olympian to receive their own emoji as the Olympics are officially underway! Read More

Pennsylvania Business Owner Uses Letter Board to Alert Drivers of Police Presence: “Slow Down… The Cop Hides Behind This Sign”

Pam Wheat, the owner of PJ’s Deli in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, is using the restaurant’s letter board to alert drivers to pump their breaks because cops are lurking.

“Slow down… The cop hides behind this sign,” the sign says. Read More

Scammers Have Stolen More Than $87 Billion in Unemployment Funds During the Pandemic

COVID-19 has been a blessing to the corrupt. According to ProPublica research, a record number of fraudsters have profited from pandemic lockdowns by filing false unemployment claims. ProPublica examined hundreds of Social Security records and discovered that some people made claims and received payouts in various locations, with one scammer filing in as many as 40 states. 29 states paid $222,532 in payments to the same individual. Read More

Maria Taylor Officially Joins NBC After ESPN Departure

Maria Taylor has officially joined NBC after her contract with ESPN expired less than a week ago. Read More

Georgia Senior Care Facility Didn’t Tell Residents About Financial Problems; Abruptly Kicks Them Out

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the state of Georgia urged senior care homes to limit visitors as a means to protect residents inside the facilities. Read More

Dutch Cyclist Celebrates Gold Medal, Learns She Actually Won Silver In Road Race

In a confusing and embarrassing Olympic moment, a Dutch cyclist triumphantly threw her arms in the air as she crossed the finish line. Annemiek van Vleuten, 38, believed she was taking home a gold medal. Read More

Lizzo Asks Fans for ‘6 Feet’ of Space Due to the Delta Variant: ‘I Ain’t Trying to Catch COVID’ [Video]

While taking to her Instagram Live, Lizzo asked her fans to give her 6 feet of space for her physical and mental health because she doesn’t want to contract the delta variant of COVID-19, which is affecting more and more people in the U.S. Read More

Arkansas Healthcare Worker Who Was Hospitalized for a Month With COVID-19 Faces $1 Million in Medical Bills [Video]

A healthcare worker in Arkansas who spent a month hospitalized with COVID-19 is now facing nearly $1 million in medical bills. Read More

Universal Reportedly Spends $400 Million on ‘Exorcist’ Trilogy That Will Star Leslie Odom Jr. and Ellen Burstyn

Universal acquired the worldwide rights to The Exorcist for $400 million and is preparing to reboot a trilogy starring Leslie Odom Jr. Read More

Kanye West Reportedly Paying $1 Million Per Day To Live In Mercedes-Benz Stadium to Finish ‘DONDA’ [Photos]

Kanye West has a new residence … for now. Read More

Landlord Arrested After Hidden Camera Caught Him Sniffing Tenant’s Underwear

A landlord, Jorge Orellana-Arias, was arrested for burglary on July 23. He is accused of entering his tenant’s unoccupied apartment and trying to sniff her underwear. Read More

SOME PLAYERS WITHIN TEAM USA BASKETBALL REPORTEDLY NOT HAPPY WITH GREGG POPOVICH STYLE OF COACHING

Team USA Basketball is off to a horrific start to the Tokyo Olympic Games after dropping the first one to France. Some are now questioning Team USA Basketball’s head coach Gregg Popovich style of coaching. Read More

Eminem Shares Story of LL Cool J Gifting Him Chain Inspired by “I’m Bad” Video

Eminem’s love for LL Cool J—whom he calls the “first rockstar of rap”—goes much deeper than a longtime admiration for the vet. Read More

Cleveland Zoo opens Eagle Zip Adventure zip line attraction: What you can expect

The zip line takes riders along a 700-foot journey at speeds up to 35 mph. Read More

Ohio health officials ‘strongly recommend’ masks for unvaccinated students and staff in schools, but no mandates given in new COVID guidance

The new statewide guidance comes as the delta variant continues spreading across Ohio. Read More

Pfizer, Moderna expanding COVID vaccine studies for children 5 to 11

According to the New York Times, the expansion is meant to potentially detect rare side effects in young people who’ve received the coronavirus vaccines. Read More

Case Western Reserve University to require all students, faculty to receive COVID-19 vaccine; Healthcare workers petitioning for same rule

Case Western Reserve University requires all students and staff to submit proof of a vaccine, or when a vaccine is scheduled, with some exceptions. Read More

BLACK WOMAN TO HAIR-Y ‘KAREN’ I DON’T WANT YOU CANCELED …Kill Her With Kindness!!!

The Black woman selling hair care products who was approached by a white woman asking if the transactions were drug deals doesn’t want folks going after this “Karen” … but she hopes a lesson was learned. Read More

