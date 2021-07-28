The Bijou Star Files: Guess Who Went Viral For Not Fully Showering

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 27, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Trend Online After They Reveal Their Interesting Bathing Habits

Today, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were trending on Twitter after they shared a little about their personal hygiene routines. Thanks to the couple, a debate discussing the proper way to wash ensued online. Read More

SIMONE BILES OUT OF GYMNASTIC TEAM FINALS… Over Mental Health Issue

Biles has taken to social media to celebrate her team’s silver medal … praising her squadmates for pulling through after her exit. Read More

BEN CRUMP SUES J&J OVER ‘CANCEROUS’ TALCUM POWDER …Targeted at Black Women

Ben Crump just held a press conference further discussing the lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson … and things turned emotionally quickly as he let some of the women in the National Council of Negro Women speak for themselves in heartbreaking terms. Read More

AARON RODGERS STAR QB TOUCHES DOWN IN GREEN BAY Feud W/ Pack Officially Over

It’s finally over — Aaron Rodgers has officially made his return to Green Bay … ending his dramatic offseason feud with the Packers!!! Read More

BLACK WOMAN TO HAIR-Y ‘KAREN’ I DON’T WANT YOU CANCELED …Kill Her With Kindness!!!

The Black woman selling hair care products who was approached by a white woman asking if the transactions were drug deals doesn’t want folks going after this “Karen” … but she hopes a lesson was learned. Read More

Whoopi Goldberg Cast Alongside Danielle Deadwyler To Star In Movie About Emmett Till’s Mother

While we have heard about the tragic death of Emmett Till, we’ll get a chance to learn more about his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, thanks to Chinonye Chukwu. Read More

DaBaby Goes On Twitter Rant Apologizing To HIV/AIDS Community For Controversial Comments (Update)

DaBaby is still feeling the fallout from his controversial statements made during his Rolling Loud performance and now he’s apologizing to the HIV/AIDS community for offending them. Read More

California Police Officers Are Investigating A Shooting That Occurred During The Screening Of ‘The Forever Purge’ That Left One Person Dead

A movie theater screening of ” The Forever Purge” ended in real life horror in Corona, California on Monday night. According to Variety, police arrived at Regal Edwards Corona Crossings at about 11:45 p.m. in response to a shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman and “badly injured” a 19-year-old man. Police have not named suspects or made arrests in the case, but the theater company is working with police. Read More

Two Atlanta Police Officers Placed On Unpaid Leave After Video Shows Sergeant Kicking Woman In The Head

The Atlanta Police Department has placed a sergeant and an officer on unpaid leave after a video surfaced showing the sergeant kicking a man in the head. The now viral video prompted Chief Rodney Bryant to open and investigation into the conduct of all the officers were present at the scene. Read More

CDC is Advising Fully Vaccinated People to Wear Mask Indoors

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks indoors in public places where transmission rates are high. The agency also recommends that children, teachers, and staff wear masks to school in the fall. Read More Read More

Naomi Osaka Eliminated From Olympic Games

Naomi Osaka was eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics after losing to Marketa Vondrousova. Read More

Survivor of Parkland Shooting Says Father Believes it Was All a Hoax

An anonymous survivor of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting says his own father believes the incident was a hoax. The 18-year-old former student of the school spoke with Vice in a report released on Monday about how his father came to believe the massacre was a hoax after researching QAnon conspiracy theories online. Read More

Marketing Agency Targeted Influencers To Spread Anti-Vaccine Information

As social media platforms began cracking down on misinformation, a shady marketing agency began targeting influencers to help spread anti-vaccine propaganda. Two YouTubers worked to expose the entire campaign. Read More

South Carolina Deputies Not Charged For Repeatedly Tasing a Mentally Ill Black Man Before His Death

Charleston, South Carolina deputies will not face any charges for the death of Jamal Sutherland, a mentally ill black man that was tased six times or more in Al Cannon Detention Center. Read More

Normani Comes To Cardi B’s Defense After Fans Expressed That They Didn’t Approve of Her on the “Wild Side” Single

Singer Normani is coming to Cardi B’s defense after Twitter users expressed that they didn’t approve of her being on the “Wild Side” single. Read More

Former MCA Exec Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins Set to Open Massive Brooklyn Chop House in Times Square

Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins, the former executive vice president of MCA Records, is expanding his Brooklyn Chop House empire with the launch of a massive new restaurant in the heart of Times Square. Read More

Chicago Mayor Defends Her Decision On Only Allowing Minority Media to Interview Her

Lori Lightfoot, the mayor of Chicago, is said to have defended her contentious decision only to allow minority media to interview her, calling the amount of non-white journalists covering her “unacceptable,” Read More

Largest Preservation Fund in U.S. History Invests $3 Million to Save Black Landmarks

The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund plans a $3 million contribution to help protect African American sites. Read More

Man Charged With Attempted Rape Had Stash Of 400 Pairs of Women’s Underwear And Bras In His Home

An Alabama man has been arrested and charged with attempted rape. The suspect had a collection of 400 pairs of women’s underwear and bras in his residence found by law enforcement during a search warrant. Read More

California and New York City To Mandate Covid-19 Vaccine Or Regular Testing For Government Workers

A significant rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant has impacted the decision to impose vaccine and testing mandates for the Department of Veteran Affairs and public employees of California and New York City. Read More

Texas Gunman Kills One Partygoer Before Being Stoned to Death by Crowd

A Texas gunman who killed one person at a gathering met his demise at the hands of the group, which stoned him to death before the police could arrive. Read More

Forensic Expert Testifies ‘Fake Uber’ Victim Samantha Josephson Was Stabbed More Than 100 Times

A college student who thought she was getting into an Uber was stabbed more than 100 times, a forensic pathologist testified Monday. Read More

Rick Ross Is Only Just Now Getting His Driver’s License, Despite Owning ‘100 Cars’ [Video]

Rick Ross might be the biggest boss who owns a fleet of luxurious cars, but he recently admitted some news that might shock his fans about his driver’s license. Read More

Lil Uzi Vert’s Claim Of Planet Purchase Deemed A ‘Fraud’ [Photo + Video]

Two experts in the field of space law have debunked Lil Uzi Vert‘s supposed purchase of planet WASP-127b, calling the transaction “bogus.” Read More

“Tamron Hall” Moves to ABC7/WLS-TV in Chicago

Daytime talk show “Tamron Hall” is moving to ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago and will air weekdays at 1:00 p.m. The new station move takes effect with its season three premiere on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 Read More

Radio Personality Miss Jones Says The Late Andre Harrell Gave Her Pills To Keep Her Stomach Flat, Dishes On Her Return To Music & Pressure To Look A ‘Certain Way’

Radio personality Miss Jones opened up about her return to music and the pressure women artists can feel to be a specific size. She also dished on her time with Motown Records and Andre Harrell allegedly asking artists to take pills to achieve having a flat stomach. Read More

Usher’s Ex-Wife, Tameka Raymond, Writes Memoir After Discovering Some Believed She Was Dead + Will Discuss Marriage & Divorce To Singer

Tameka Raymond is clearing up some things with her new memoir! Read More

Costa Rican Gymnast Luciana Alvarado Takes Knee, Raises Fist To Pay Homage To Black Lives Matter During Olympic Routine

Luciana Alvarado is Costa Rica’s first Olympic gymnast, and thanks to her gesture at the end of her routine, that’s not the only reason she’s making history. Read More

U.S. GOVERNMENT SELLS ONE-OF-ONE WU-TANG CLAN ALBUM OWNED BY MARTIN SHKRELI

According to a confirmed report from NPR, the one-of-a-kind Once Upon A Time In Shaolin album that was once owned by “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli, was sold by the United States to an anonymous buyer for an undisclosed amount. Read More

World’s Largest Sapphire Cluster Worth $100M Found in Backyard

A third-generation gem trader in Ratnapura, Sri Lanka was digging in his backyard when he stumbled upon a massive sapphire cluster that is said to be worth roughly $100 million. Read More

TORY LANEZ ROLLING LOUD CAMEO MAY HAVE VIOLATED ORDER …To Stay Away from Megan Thee Stallion!!!

DaBaby‘s controversial Rolling Loud performance continues to stir up trouble — not just for him, but also for his surprise special guest … Tory Lanez. Read More

KANYE WEST HERE’S MY ‘DONDA’ STADIUM DIGS

Kanye West might be a billionaire, but he certainly isn’t living like one … he just showed off his living situation inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium … and it’s pretty bare-bones. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: