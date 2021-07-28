Young Thug Taps Inner Rock Star with ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Young Thug has always claimed his Rock star status, but with his recent performance for ‘Tiny Desk’ fans got to see the status turn to reality.

Joined by a full band, performing in front of the gardens of the Houdini Estate in Los Angeles, Thugger played a set of new songs: “Die Slow,” “Droppin Jewels,” “Hate the Game,” and “Tick Tock.” For the last song, the band was joined by legendary Blink182 drummer, Travis Barker, to perform an alternative “Ski.”

Earlier this year, Young Thug released Slime Language 2—a new collection of music featuring Gunna and the Young Stoner Life collective. For the last decade, the world of rap has lived, learned and been liberated while under the influence of Young Thug. His contorted cadence, visionary fashion sense and freaky, frantic wordplay have inspired an entire generation of artists to no end. And now, the Atlanta iconoclast is evolving yet again.

“I’m just seeking for God’s soul ’cause I know something’s missing,” a pink hued-haired Thug revealed during his opening.

While Young Thug may be experimenting with his sound, the rapper also wants people to know that he has much bigger aspirations than just music. During his recent interview with Rolling Stone, Thugger was asked if he planned to adopt a lifestyle similar to that of multi-hyphenate rappers like Kanye West and JAY-Z, both of whom lead successful ventures outside of their music careers-to which he replied, “Yes.”

“Yeah, I want to be the richest Black man in the world,”Young Thug said. “You can’t learn how to keep inventing. You just keep learning how to keep learning. What’s in you is in you. There is not any way I can tell you — I just do what I do. I don’t even fucking know I’m doing it.”

According to a press release and the announcement via Young Thug’s t-shirt during his performance, the will release his latest album Punk on October 15.

Check out the performance below.

Young Thug Taps Inner Rock Star with ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: