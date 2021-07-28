CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Watch Diddy Interview Ex-Bad Boy Artist Turned Politician Shyne

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Times change, and some people learn from past mistakes and use those lessons to grow into the person they were destined to become. No one understands this better than Jamal Michael Barrow, better known to music fans as Shyne, the ex-Bad Boy rapper who did a long stretch behind bars after firing a gun in a packed NYC nightclub.

Upon his release in 2009, he dabbled in music, attempting to recreate the energy he’d built before his nine-year lockup. Unfortunately, the sound had changed dramatically over the years and being deported to his birthplace of Belize made it more difficult for him to remain in the public eye.

Shyne turned his attention toward creating a brighter future in his native land and began working in the political arena. Despite his efforts to move past his former crimes, it has been an uphill battle, and he caught up with his former boss, Sean “Diddy” Combs, for an update on his efforts in government.

From Revolt:

Unfortunately, due to his less than perfect image, which includes a prison sentence and a rapper persona, older politicians are fighting to restrict Barrow from reaching a certain level of power within the government out of fear that he may one day become prime minister. The leader discusses his determination to change the mentality of Belize’s older government officials and lead his country the right way.

It’s an interesting look at how far the two men have come since their fateful night in December 1999.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Happy Birthday Winnie Harlow: 15 Fashionable Pics Of The International Model

15 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Winnie Harlow: 15 Fashionable Pics Of The International Model

Continue reading Happy Birthday Winnie Harlow: 15 Fashionable Pics Of The International Model

Happy Birthday Winnie Harlow: 15 Fashionable Pics Of The International Model

[caption id="attachment_5110369" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / Getty[/caption] The first model with vitiligo to walk in the Victoria's Secret fashion show, Winnie Harlow has cultivated a loyal fanbase thanks to her beauty, confidence and activism, serving as a voice for the millions of people around the world who share her skin condition. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjkuBkU_DE0 Winnie's come a long way since her days on America's Next Top Model. In addition to high-profile modeling gigs and trips down the red carpet of entertainment's biggest events, she's also taken time to spread awareness on the importance of self-love. "That was something instilled in me from my family and my mother, but I lost it due to being bullied and things I experienced growing up." She told Teen Vogue when asked about her confidence. "For me, it was more about finding that again and realizing that any opinions that were negative towards me were not worth my time or emotion." That energy helped take her to the top of her field, adding that every individual has something unique to offer the world. "Know that feeling different is not wrong or negative. We are all different!" Wishing Winnie a happy birthday filled with love and memories. Take a look at some of our favorite looks from the model below.

Watch Diddy Interview Ex-Bad Boy Artist Turned Politician Shyne  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
PBS Funding
PBS Cartoon ‘Arthur’ Wrapping Up 25-Year Run
 17 hours ago
07.28.21
Rihanna The Coin Collector Is Set To Launch…
 18 hours ago
07.28.21
Tameka Raymond's Style Theory Tour Houston Recap
Usher’s Ex Tameka Raymond Has Her Own ‘Confessions’…
 18 hours ago
07.28.21
Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Revlon And…
 19 hours ago
07.28.21
Exclusives
Close