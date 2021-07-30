CLE Woman Severely Beats Store Owner Because Her Card Declined Arrested

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

We live in a time where a lot of people don’t carry cash. We have all for the most part turned into chronic swipers. With that being said for the most part we have all experienced the inconvenience of shopping for something we needed only to get to the cash register and our card declines. The experience can be embarrassing but 9 times out of 10 the bank or the institution from which the card came from can clear up the issue if it’s a glitch. But in this new world of computers there are mistakes that happen, for instance your card may have been hacked, the store in which you bought your pre-card from may not have activated it correctly or the store that you are shopping at card reader may not be working properly, or a family member withdrew or swiped their card leaving your balance below what you thought it may have been. We have all been there with these thing and done that. But at no time should your card not working warrant you to assault a store owner and/or worker just especially over some hair care products that you ‘want’. Unfortunately for two older owners of a hair and beauty supply store in Cleveland a woman felt that because her prepaid cards didn’t work that warranted her to destroy their store, physically assault them and pretty much steal the items valued at $11 dollars. However thank God the incident was caught on video that included sound.

Sorry to say it ladies but hair products is a want and not a need.

The elderly couple who run a beauty supply store in Cleveland, Ohio, were attacked and beaten by a customer on Friday evening, and the suspect, on Thursday identified as Ebony Afzal, who was caught on tape, has now been arrested by police and is being charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of vandalism.

Allegedly Ebony Afzal, was trying to purchase $11.85 worth of items with a prepaid debit card that was declined:

“May I please have my items, please? I will leave and get out of your hair. You will never see me in your store again,” “All I’m trying to do is get my items, that’s it. I’m not being belligerent,”

When Ms. Afzal’s request was declined according to the video she decided to behave belligerently and physically.

Take a look at the video below

