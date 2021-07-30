The Bijou Star Files: Sad News For Gold-diggers and Sugar Daddy’s

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 30, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Google is Banning “Sugar Daddy” Apps from its Play Store
Google is no longer here for ‘sugar’ dating or compensated sexual relationships. Read More
Forney Police Dept. Reviewing Viral Video Capturing Sheriff Lying On Unarmed Black Woman For Several Minutes
On Tuesday, a viral video surfaced of an incident in the Deerfield Heights neighborhood, of Forney, TX, of a Kaufman County Sheriff’s Deputy pinning a woman to the ground for several minutes. According to CBS DFW, the sheriff was called to the scene after receiving a call from someone who claimed the woman, identified as Nekia Trigg, was trying to jump in front of cars. Read More
KIM KARDASHIAN Beauty Brand Fires Warning CHANGE SKKN TRADEMARK OR ELSE
Kim Kardashian‘s just hit a speed bump as she tries to trademark “SKKN” for her new beauty line … seems there’s another brand claiming they’ve already locked down the name. Read More
RUSSELL WESTBROOK TRADED TO LAKERS… In Blockbuster Deal
LeBron James is getting another superstar on his squad … and it ain’t Lola Bunny — Russell Westbrook has been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster deal!!! Read More
SCARLETT JOHANSSON LAWSUIT DISNEY FIRES BACK You Have Callous Disregard For COVID Problems
Disney just issued a blistering statement regarding the lawsuit, attacking ScarJo and saying the suit itself holds no weight. Read More
DONALD TRUMP BUY MY PERSONAL HELICOPTER!!! Seriously, Make Me an Offer
Donald Trump is looking to unload one of his personal helicopters … and it seems like he’s hoping someone makes him an offer he can’t refuse. Like, literally. Read More
PRINCESS DIANA & PRINCE CHARLES WEDDING CAKE SLICE UP FOR SALE!!! 40 Yrs Later it’s Worth …
Someone’s about to fork over good money for decades-old cake … which shows you how much of an event Princess Diana and Prince Charles‘ wedding was way back in the day. Read More
LAMAR ODOM FIGHTING 53-YR.-OLD RIDDICK BOWE… Aaron Carter Boxing, Too
If Odom and Bowe aren’t enough star power for you … Aaron Carter — who fought Lamar in June — has also inked a deal to fight on the October 2 card. The “I Want Candy” singer doesn’t yet have an opponent … but he’s trying to hunt down a dance partner ASAP. Read More
EXCLUSIVE DETAILS DABABY DROPS OUT OF UK’S PARKLIFE FESTIVAL… Rep Says Homophobic Comments Not To Blame
A rep for DaBaby tells us the rapper wasn’t dropped from the festival because of his homophobic comments. The rep says he pulled out of the festival months ago when events were being canceled because of COVID. Read More
TERRY KENNEDY SKATEBOARDING STAR ARRESTED… Allegedly Threatened To Murder Cops
Terry Kennedy — a famous skateboarder who’s ridden with Rob Dyrdek and appeared in several skating video games — was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of several heinous crimes, including threatening to murder cops. Read More
SOULJA BOY LAPD CAN’T RUIN MY BIRTHDAY …’Cause Ray J Got Me A McClaren!!!
Soulja Boy‘s birthday party didn’t sit well with neighbors and especially the cops that shut it down … but he was still ridin’ high in a brand new McLaren that looked like a steroided-out bumble bee!!! Read More
SIMONE BILES THANKFUL FOR SUPPORT AFTER WITHDRAWAL …’I’m More Than’ Gymnastics
Simone Biles says she’s grateful for all of the love fans have shown her since withdrawing from Olympic events … explaining it’s made her realize she’s so much more than gymnastics. Read More
NEWS USA GYMNAST SUNI LEE WINS GOLD IN ALL-AROUND!!!… Celebrates With Biles
Lee is officially back at the team hotel … and now it’s time to party!! Read More
NUTRIBULLET SUED YOUR BLENDER EXPLODED, BURNED & SLICED ME!!!
A rep for the company tells us, “Every day, millions of NutriBullet customers worldwide blend nutritious smoothies from fruits, vegetables and nuts in their NutriBullets. NutriBullets are safe. There is no risk if the NutriBullet is used to blend room temperature or cold ingredients for less than a minute.” Read More
Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium Temporarily Changes The Name Of Its Venue And Social Media Pages In Support Of Kanye West Currently Living On The Premises To Finish “DONDA”
The popular Atlanta venue has temporarily changed its name and social media pages to support Kanye West’s efforts to finish his “DONDA” album by living on the premises. Read More
Kyrie Irving Expresses Dislike Of Nike ‘Kyrie 8’ Sneaker After Leaked Photos Surface: “These Are Trash”
When it comes to sneakers, everyone has their opinion of what they like when they’re about to make a purchase. Some of the determining factors on deciding if the sneaker will work for you are the color, price, and design. Especially if it’s a sneaker that’s high in demand, Read More
Tory Questions When Rap Became So ‘Politically Correct’ Amid DaBaby Drama–Also Shades Megan Thee Stallion
Tory Lanez is not straying away from controversy despite his own legal issues. Read More
President Biden Calls On Congress To Extend Rent Moratorium Set To Expire July 31st
On Thursday, President Joe Biden has requested for “Congress to extend the eviction moratorium set to expire on Saturday that prohibits landlords nationwide from evicting certain tenants who fail to pay rent amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” Read More
CDC Now Says Masks Should Be Worn Indoors Regardless Of Vaccination Status—Also Confirms The Fully Vaccinated Can Spread The Delta Variant
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky confirmed that even those who have been fully vaccinated can still spread the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19. Her comments come just after the CDC reversed its mask recommendations for indoor use, now urging everyone (regardless of vaccination status) to wear masks at all times while indoors. Read More
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Reissues Executive Order Requiring Masks Be Worn Inside All Public Places Effective Immediately
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has just announced an executive order requiring masks to be reinstated and worn inside all public spaces as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread. The decision comes just as cases of the Delta variant in Georgia continue to rise—and Keisha Lance Bottoms believes that reinstating the previous mask mandate will stop the spread before it gets further out of control. Read More
LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Drake Team Up For Hockey Racism Doc
LeBron James, Drake, and businessman Maverick Carter will executive produce a documentary about racism in the sport of hockey. Read More
Chris Brown Appears To Comment On DaBaby Situation
Chris Brown may be the latest celebrity to “somewhat” address DaBaby’s recent controversial Rolling Loud comments. Read More
New Instagram Users Age 16 and Under Will Have Private Accounts by Default
Instagram is working to make its platform “safer and more private” for younger users. The social media company is defaulting minors’ accounts private when they join Instagram. Read More
Texas Man Pleads Guilty in Scheme to Sell Australian Government $317M Worth of N95 Masks That Never Existed
A Houston, Texas man pleaded guilty for his part in a scheme to defraud Australia’s government for millions of dollars. Read More
Nigerian Scammer & Instagram Influencer “Hushpuppi” Pleads Guilty to Fraud Charges
A Nigerian Instagram “influencer” known as “Hushpuppi” pled guilty and admitted his involvement in a conspiracy to defraud a Qatari businessman of more than a million dollars in the United States. Read More
Gun Maker Offers Sandy Hook Families $33 Million Settlement
A U.S. gun manufacturer has proposed a settlement for the families of the 2012 Sandy Hook Massacre victims. Read More
4 Years After Tragic Murder, Surviving Child Gets Adopted By Detective On The Scene
In March 2018, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detective Mike Blair arrived at a tragic murder scene in which a man had killed his girlfriend and special needs daughter while gravely injuring his son. Read More
Plant-Based Ready-to-Eat Boiled Eggs with Shelf Life of Up to 120 Days are Headed to Your Breakfast Plates
A plant-based company named Crafty Counter has officially changed the game. Known for their plant-based nuggets, Wunder Nuggets, the company has now developed plant-based boiled eggs. They claim their “boiled eggs” have a shelf life of 90 to 120 days and have been billed as the first plant-based ready-to-eat (RTE) boiled eggs. Read More
Reggie Bush Not Likely to Receive Heisman Trophy Back After NCAA Decides Past Penalties Will Not be Re-evaluated
Notable University Of Southern California (USC) football player Reggie Bush, most known for his exceptional career in the NFL, is in jeopardy of losing his Heisman Trophy for good. Read More
New Study Shows Reinfected COVID-19 Patients Less Likely To Spread Virus
A new study claims that those who previously had COVID-19 may be less likely to spread the virus and will experience less severe side effects if they are reinfected. Read More
Florida Mom “at the End of Her Rope” Kept Autistic Child Locked in Homemade Cage
Some people should not have children, and this is especially apparent in the case of a Florida mom who forced her autistic daughter to live in a metal and wood cage. Read More
UK Officials Says Fully Vaccinated U.S. & European Visitors Will No Longer Need to Quarantine
The United Kingdom has announced that all fully vaccinated American and European visitors will no longer need to quarantine. Read More
Handle Your Own Opps: Detroit Cops Flee From Drive-By Shooting
Two Detroit police officers are in hot water after failing to act after a shooting took place right in front of them. Read More
Michelle Obama Tells Simone Biles “We Are Rooting For You”
Michelle Obama is showing support for Simone Biles, who recently withdrew from the Olympic finals and Thursday’s individual all-around competition at the Tokyo games. Read More
Former Mississippi Officer Agrees To Plead Guilty To Murdering Mistress
A former Mississippi police officer has agreed to plead guilty to murdering his former mistress after she threatened to expose their affair. Read More
Watch: Video Shows Woman Attacking Cleveland Store Owners After $11 Purchase on Card Declined [Video]
An elderly couple who run a beauty supply store in Cleveland, Ohio, were attacked and beaten by a customer on Friday evening — and the ordeal was captured on camera. Read More
Saweetie Collaborates with McDonald’s on Saweetie Meal [Photos]
McDonald’s is partnering with Saweetie for the newest in a series of celebrity collaboration meals that’s boosted the fast-food chain’s sales. Read More
Waka Flocka Reveals He’s Learning How to Farm [Video]
Waka Flocka Flame is now Waka Flocka Farmer. Read More
CDC document warns Delta variant appears to spread as easily as chickenpox and cause more severe infection
The Delta coronavirus variant surging across the United States appears to cause more severe illness and spread as easily as chickenpox, according to an internal document from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Read More
Vaccination is not enough by itself to stop the spread of variants, study finds
Vaccination alone won’t stop the rise of new variants and in fact could push the evolution of strains that evade their protection, researchers warned Friday. Read More
KANYE WEST BRINGING ‘DONDA’ PARTY BACK TO ATL… But It Needs New Twist
Kanye West is hosting another listening party for his upcoming “Donda” album at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta … but he’s still brainstorming on how to make the event unique to fill new seats. Read More
Cleveland Cavaliers select USC C Evan Mobley with No. 3 pick in 2021 NBA Draft
With the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers selected USC center Evan Mobley. Read More
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com
Text CLEVELAND to 23845 to join our text club to be notified first of contests, breaking news and more!