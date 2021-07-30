The Bijou Star Files: Sad News For Gold-diggers and Sugar Daddy’s

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 30, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Google is Banning “Sugar Daddy” Apps from its Play Store

Google is no longer here for ‘sugar’ dating or compensated sexual relationships. Read More

Forney Police Dept. Reviewing Viral Video Capturing Sheriff Lying On Unarmed Black Woman For Several Minutes

On Tuesday, a viral video surfaced of an incident in the Deerfield Heights neighborhood, of Forney, TX, of a Kaufman County Sheriff’s Deputy pinning a woman to the ground for several minutes. According to CBS DFW, the sheriff was called to the scene after receiving a call from someone who claimed the woman, identified as Nekia Trigg, was trying to jump in front of cars. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN Beauty Brand Fires Warning CHANGE SKKN TRADEMARK OR ELSE

Kim Kardashian‘s just hit a speed bump as she tries to trademark “SKKN” for her new beauty line … seems there’s another brand claiming they’ve already locked down the name. Read More

RUSSELL WESTBROOK TRADED TO LAKERS… In Blockbuster Deal

LeBron James is getting another superstar on his squad … and it ain’t Lola Bunny — Russell Westbrook has been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster deal!!! Read More

SCARLETT JOHANSSON LAWSUIT DISNEY FIRES BACK You Have Callous Disregard For COVID Problems

Disney just issued a blistering statement regarding the lawsuit, attacking ScarJo and saying the suit itself holds no weight. Read More

DONALD TRUMP BUY MY PERSONAL HELICOPTER!!! Seriously, Make Me an Offer

Donald Trump is looking to unload one of his personal helicopters … and it seems like he’s hoping someone makes him an offer he can’t refuse. Like, literally. Read More

PRINCESS DIANA & PRINCE CHARLES WEDDING CAKE SLICE UP FOR SALE!!! 40 Yrs Later it’s Worth …

Someone’s about to fork over good money for decades-old cake … which shows you how much of an event Princess Diana and Prince Charles‘ wedding was way back in the day. Read More

LAMAR ODOM FIGHTING 53-YR.-OLD RIDDICK BOWE… Aaron Carter Boxing, Too

If Odom and Bowe aren’t enough star power for you … Aaron Carter — who fought Lamar in June — has also inked a deal to fight on the October 2 card. The “I Want Candy” singer doesn’t yet have an opponent … but he’s trying to hunt down a dance partner ASAP. Read More

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS DABABY DROPS OUT OF UK’S PARKLIFE FESTIVAL… Rep Says Homophobic Comments Not To Blame

A rep for DaBaby tells us the rapper wasn’t dropped from the festival because of his homophobic comments. The rep says he pulled out of the festival months ago when events were being canceled because of COVID. Read More

TERRY KENNEDY SKATEBOARDING STAR ARRESTED… Allegedly Threatened To Murder Cops

Terry Kennedy — a famous skateboarder who’s ridden with Rob Dyrdek and appeared in several skating video games — was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of several heinous crimes, including threatening to murder cops. Read More

SOULJA BOY LAPD CAN’T RUIN MY BIRTHDAY …’Cause Ray J Got Me A McClaren!!!

Soulja Boy‘s birthday party didn’t sit well with neighbors and especially the cops that shut it down … but he was still ridin’ high in a brand new McLaren that looked like a steroided-out bumble bee!!! Read More

SIMONE BILES THANKFUL FOR SUPPORT AFTER WITHDRAWAL …’I’m More Than’ Gymnastics

Simone Biles says she’s grateful for all of the love fans have shown her since withdrawing from Olympic events … explaining it’s made her realize she’s so much more than gymnastics. Read More

NEWS USA GYMNAST SUNI LEE WINS GOLD IN ALL-AROUND!!!… Celebrates With Biles

Lee is officially back at the team hotel … and now it’s time to party!! Read More

NUTRIBULLET SUED YOUR BLENDER EXPLODED, BURNED & SLICED ME!!!

A rep for the company tells us, “Every day, millions of NutriBullet customers worldwide blend nutritious smoothies from fruits, vegetables and nuts in their NutriBullets. NutriBullets are safe. There is no risk if the NutriBullet is used to blend room temperature or cold ingredients for less than a minute.” Read More

Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium Temporarily Changes The Name Of Its Venue And Social Media Pages In Support Of Kanye West Currently Living On The Premises To Finish “DONDA”

The popular Atlanta venue has temporarily changed its name and social media pages to support Kanye West’s efforts to finish his “DONDA” album by living on the premises. Read More

Kyrie Irving Expresses Dislike Of Nike ‘Kyrie 8’ Sneaker After Leaked Photos Surface: “These Are Trash”

When it comes to sneakers, everyone has their opinion of what they like when they’re about to make a purchase. Some of the determining factors on deciding if the sneaker will work for you are the color, price, and design. Especially if it’s a sneaker that’s high in demand, Read More

Tory Questions When Rap Became So ‘Politically Correct’ Amid DaBaby Drama–Also Shades Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez is not straying away from controversy despite his own legal issues. Read More

President Biden Calls On Congress To Extend Rent Moratorium Set To Expire July 31st

On Thursday, President Joe Biden has requested for “Congress to extend the eviction moratorium set to expire on Saturday that prohibits landlords nationwide from evicting certain tenants who fail to pay rent amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” Read More

CDC Now Says Masks Should Be Worn Indoors Regardless Of Vaccination Status—Also Confirms The Fully Vaccinated Can Spread The Delta Variant

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky confirmed that even those who have been fully vaccinated can still spread the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19. Her comments come just after the CDC reversed its mask recommendations for indoor use, now urging everyone (regardless of vaccination status) to wear masks at all times while indoors. Read More

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Reissues Executive Order Requiring Masks Be Worn Inside All Public Places Effective Immediately

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has just announced an executive order requiring masks to be reinstated and worn inside all public spaces as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread. The decision comes just as cases of the Delta variant in Georgia continue to rise—and Keisha Lance Bottoms believes that reinstating the previous mask mandate will stop the spread before it gets further out of control. Read More

LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Drake Team Up For Hockey Racism Doc

LeBron James, Drake, and businessman Maverick Carter will executive produce a documentary about racism in the sport of hockey. Read More

Chris Brown Appears To Comment On DaBaby Situation

Chris Brown may be the latest celebrity to “somewhat” address DaBaby’s recent controversial Rolling Loud comments. Read More

New Instagram Users Age 16 and Under Will Have Private Accounts by Default

Instagram is working to make its platform “safer and more private” for younger users. The social media company is defaulting minors’ accounts private when they join Instagram. Read More

Texas Man Pleads Guilty in Scheme to Sell Australian Government $317M Worth of N95 Masks That Never Existed

A Houston, Texas man pleaded guilty for his part in a scheme to defraud Australia’s government for millions of dollars. Read More

Nigerian Scammer & Instagram Influencer “Hushpuppi” Pleads Guilty to Fraud Charges

A Nigerian Instagram “influencer” known as “Hushpuppi” pled guilty and admitted his involvement in a conspiracy to defraud a Qatari businessman of more than a million dollars in the United States. Read More

Gun Maker Offers Sandy Hook Families $33 Million Settlement

A U.S. gun manufacturer has proposed a settlement for the families of the 2012 Sandy Hook Massacre victims. Read More

4 Years After Tragic Murder, Surviving Child Gets Adopted By Detective On The Scene

In March 2018, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detective Mike Blair arrived at a tragic murder scene in which a man had killed his girlfriend and special needs daughter while gravely injuring his son. Read More

Plant-Based Ready-to-Eat Boiled Eggs with Shelf Life of Up to 120 Days are Headed to Your Breakfast Plates

A plant-based company named Crafty Counter has officially changed the game. Known for their plant-based nuggets, Wunder Nuggets, the company has now developed plant-based boiled eggs. They claim their “boiled eggs” have a shelf life of 90 to 120 days and have been billed as the first plant-based ready-to-eat (RTE) boiled eggs. Read More

Reggie Bush Not Likely to Receive Heisman Trophy Back After NCAA Decides Past Penalties Will Not be Re-evaluated

Notable University Of Southern California (USC) football player Reggie Bush, most known for his exceptional career in the NFL, is in jeopardy of losing his Heisman Trophy for good. Read More

New Study Shows Reinfected COVID-19 Patients Less Likely To Spread Virus

A new study claims that those who previously had COVID-19 may be less likely to spread the virus and will experience less severe side effects if they are reinfected. Read More

Florida Mom “at the End of Her Rope” Kept Autistic Child Locked in Homemade Cage

Some people should not have children, and this is especially apparent in the case of a Florida mom who forced her autistic daughter to live in a metal and wood cage. Read More

UK Officials Says Fully Vaccinated U.S. & European Visitors Will No Longer Need to Quarantine

The United Kingdom has announced that all fully vaccinated American and European visitors will no longer need to quarantine. Read More

Handle Your Own Opps: Detroit Cops Flee From Drive-By Shooting

Two Detroit police officers are in hot water after failing to act after a shooting took place right in front of them. Read More

Michelle Obama Tells Simone Biles “We Are Rooting For You”

Michelle Obama is showing support for Simone Biles, who recently withdrew from the Olympic finals and Thursday’s individual all-around competition at the Tokyo games. Read More

Former Mississippi Officer Agrees To Plead Guilty To Murdering Mistress

A former Mississippi police officer has agreed to plead guilty to murdering his former mistress after she threatened to expose their affair. Read More

Watch: Video Shows Woman Attacking Cleveland Store Owners After $11 Purchase on Card Declined [Video]

An elderly couple who run a beauty supply store in Cleveland, Ohio, were attacked and beaten by a customer on Friday evening — and the ordeal was captured on camera. Read More

Saweetie Collaborates with McDonald’s on Saweetie Meal [Photos]

McDonald’s is partnering with Saweetie for the newest in a series of celebrity collaboration meals that’s boosted the fast-food chain’s sales. Read More

Waka Flocka Reveals He’s Learning How to Farm [Video]

Waka Flocka Flame is now Waka Flocka Farmer. Read More

CDC document warns Delta variant appears to spread as easily as chickenpox and cause more severe infection

The Delta coronavirus variant surging across the United States appears to cause more severe illness and spread as easily as chickenpox, according to an internal document from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Read More

Vaccination is not enough by itself to stop the spread of variants, study finds

Vaccination alone won’t stop the rise of new variants and in fact could push the evolution of strains that evade their protection, researchers warned Friday. Read More

KANYE WEST BRINGING ‘DONDA’ PARTY BACK TO ATL… But It Needs New Twist

Kanye West is hosting another listening party for his upcoming “Donda” album at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta … but he’s still brainstorming on how to make the event unique to fill new seats. Read More

Cleveland Cavaliers select USC C Evan Mobley with No. 3 pick in 2021 NBA Draft

With the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers selected USC center Evan Mobley. Read More

