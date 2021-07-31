Jamaican Athlete Elaine Thompson-Herah Breaks Flo-Jo’s Olympic Record In Women’s 100 Meters

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Black girl magic is running all up and through the Tokyo Olympics and we absolutely love to see it! This week, Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah shocked the world when broke Florence Griffith Joyner’s 33-year Olympic record in the women’s 100 meters. As she got closer to the finish, Thompson-Herah confidently pointed at the scoreboard before crossing the finish line in 10.61 seconds, earning her second consecutive gold title and leading Jamacia to sweep gold, silver, and bronze medals in this race. “The pointing, I don’t know what it means,” she told ESPN. To show that I was clear. I knew that I won.” We know that’s right!

The athlete beat Flo-Jo’s 1988 record-setting time by .01 second and record set at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. She also beat her top rival, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, by .13 seconds while Sericka Jackson rounded out the top three, winning the bronze medal with a time of 10.76.

After her big win, the 29-year-old Olympian took to Twitter to celebrate her victory, posting a graphic claiming the title of the “Fastest Woman Alive,” one that has been held by Flo-Jo for the last 33 years. “Just a lil girl from BANANA GROUND who liked to run,” she tweeted. “Believe In your dreams work hard and have faith in God…ETH.”

She then posted footage of her historic win, giving all praises to God for helping her achieve this victory. “Part 1 of the mission completed all glory be to the almighty,” she tweeted. “This was extra special because of all the ups and downs. Thanks for all the love and support I hope you all were entertained. More to come….#hiswill #hisglory #fearless #confident #onamisson #historybooks.”

The victory marks the first Jamaican sweep of the gold, silver, and bronze medals since 2008 when the women did it at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. “I think I could have gone faster if I wasn’t pointing and celebrating, really,” Thompson-Herah said to ESPN. “But to show you that there’s more in store. Hopefully one day I can unleash that time.” And there’s definitely more in store for these athletes, as Fraser-Pryce and Thompson-Herah are possibly headed for a rematch in the 200-meter race, where Thompson-Herah is currently the defending champion.

