Report: Carson Wentz To Undergo Foot Surgery, Out 5-12 Weeks

According to reports, Wentz will undergo surgery on Monday (August 2nd) to remove a bone in his foot and may miss between 5-12 weeks. The injury according to Colts head coach Frank Reich is an old one, possibly from High School that has gotten “worse.” Now we will see if Wentz will be available by at least week 2 of the 2021-22 NFL season when the Colts play the Los Angeles Rams on September 19th.
Wentz spent five injury-plagued seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before being traded to the Colts for a 2021 Third-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick. The trade reunited Wentz with Coach Reich who as the offensive coordinator helped the QB play like a potential MVP, leading to lofty expectations this season. As of now, 2nd-year QB Jacob Eason will take over the starting role in Wentz absence with rookie Sam Ehlinger and former Green Bay Packers QB Brett Hundley behind him.
