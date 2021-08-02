LOCAL NEWS: Convicted CLE Councilman Kenneth Johnson’s Name to Be Removed from Recreation Center

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

This year has gone from bad to worse for a former Cleveland City Councilman.

Kenneth L. Johnson, who had represented Cleveland’s Ward 4 district for a long time, is now having his name removed from a recreation center located on the city’s East Side near E. 93rd Street.

The loss of his name from a building is not the only bad news for Johnson.

On July 30, he was convicted in a hearing in Akron by a federal jury on all 15 counts he was charged for and was later “removed from city council” on that same day.

Now the City of Cleveland is making the name change official.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

On Monday, city officials announced on Twitter that his name would be removed from the Kenneth L Johnson Recreation at 9206 Woodland Avenue. In the Tweet, they said any matters regarding a new name for the facility will require legislation.

That means it could be a while before the recreation center gets a new name.

Here is the City announcing Johnson’s removal:

Earlier this year, Johnson “was arrested by federal agents at his Buckeye-Shaker home.”

His arrest was part of a 15-count indictment on charges related to stolen and missing funds and conspiracy.

Now that his name is being removed from a building, this has become quite a fall from grace for the longtime councilman.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Loop Images and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland