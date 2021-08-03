The Bijou Star Files: Verdict Is In For The Manager That Called Employee a ‘B’

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 3, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
WENDY’S FIRES MANAGER WHO YELLED ‘BITCH’ … As Employee Recorded Him
The assistant manager caught on camera calling a Wendy’s staffer a “bitch” is now out of a job …Read More
Lena Waithe Reveals ‘The Chi’ Has Been Renewed For A Fifth Season
If the season four finale of ‘The Chi’ left you thirsting with questions, no worries, the answers are reportedly coming in 2022. Creator and executive producer Lena Waithe shared the renewal news on Sunday evening. …read more
Lindsey Graham tests positive for Covid-19 and has had ‘flu-like symptoms’ despite being vaccinated …read more
CDC adds 16 destinations to ‘very high’ Covid-19 travel risk list…read more
Avoiding lockdowns means doing things that people won’t necessarily welcome, NIH director says…read more
Breyer rejects Maine church’s attempt to block Delta variant restrictions that don’t exist…read more
Hackers block Italian Covid-19 vaccination booking system in ‘most serious cyberattack ever’ …read more
The COVID culture war: At what point should personal freedom yield to the common good? …read more
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo urges businesses adopt ‘vaccine-only admission’; Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive: Today’s COVID-19 news …read more
McDonald’s requires masks again for customers and employees in areas with high COVID transmission …read more
Need to share proof of vaccine? Here’s how to store your COVID-19 vaccination card on your smartphone…read more
FDA authorizes Covid antibody treatment as preventive after exposure…read more
U.S. passes 35 million Covid cases as California tops 4 million…read more
‘My pants didn’t fit’: Travelers checking in at fitness resorts to drop pandemic pounds…read more
Biden urges landlords to pause evictions as White House scrambles for solutions to extend moratorium…read more
Marlboro-maker Philip Morris wants to stop selling cigarettes in the U.K. Could it ever happen in the U.S.? …read more
Billy Porter on reinventing Cinderella’s fairy godmother: ‘It’s time to shake it up’ …read more
Is Chicago’s new layer of police oversight as ‘unique’ as sponsors say? …read more
Coco Austin Defends Breastfeeding Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Chanel …read more
Exclusive: Another major financial institution ditches overdraft fees …read more
Bill and Melinda Gates have finalized their divorce …read more
Kathy Griffin announces she has lung cancer…read more
Light detected behind a black hole for the first time …read more
Florida A&M becomes the latest HBCU to forgive student debt, totaling over $16M, for the 2020-21 graduating class …read more
‘Buy now, pay later’ is becoming a huge business …read more
Zoom settles ‘zoombombing’ and data privacy lawsuit for $85 million …read more
‘It looked like a hurricane shelter’: Spirit Airlines flight cancellations vex travelers …read more
Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, Kohl’s, Publix update mask policies for employees; encourage customers to wear masks …read more
Third officer who responded to U.S. Capitol insurrection dies by suicide …read more
SKATEBOARDING STAR TERRY KENNEDY CHARGED WITH 1ST-DEGREE MURDER … Facing Life In Prison …read more
Rapper DaBaby apologizes for inflammatory comments …read more
Obama to host Covid-compliant 60th birthday party amid rising virus concerns, source says …read more
These places won’t let you inside without proof of vaccination …read more
‘Jungle Cruise’ sets sail with a $90 million debut in theaters and streaming…read more
TikTokers are eating frozen honey. Experts say it could give them diarrhea. …read more
BIZ MARKIE’S WIFE OBAMAS WROTE LETTER OF CONDOLENCES … After Death…read more
WAYNE BRADY I DON’T CARE ABOUT RACIST VOICEMAIL … Caller Can ‘Kiss My A**’!!! …read more
NUTRIBULLET LAWSUIT WOMAN REVEALS GNARLY INJURIES … Melted Skin & Bones!!! …read more
ALFONSO RIBEIRO SPEAKS CANDIDLY ABOUT BEING REJECTED FROM THE BLACK COMMUNITY …read more
DABABY DROPPED FROM GOVERNORS BALL LINEUP FOLLOWING HOMOPHOBIC REMARKS …read more
JAY-Z LOOKING TO HIRE 100 STAFF MEMBERS FOR REOPENING OF 40/40 CLUB…read more
CASSIDY DROPS “PERJURY” DISS FOR TORY LANEZ …read more
MEG THEE STALLION SHAMES BLACK BLOGS, “THEY TALK THE MOST SH*T ABOUT ME” …read more
Styles P and Jim Jones Go Back and Forth Ahead of The LOX and Dipset’s ‘Verzuz’ Battle …read more
Aaliyah’s Uncle Barry Hankerson Is Reviving His Old Record Label As ‘Blackground Records 2.0’ (Exclusive) …read more
Simone Biles: US gymnast to take part in Tuesday’s balance beam final at Tokyo 2020…read more
Stephen Curry Rumors: Warriors Star to Agree on 4-Year, $215M Contract ‘Soon’ …read more
TOM BRADY TEMPER TANTRUM AT BUCS PRACTICE … Cussing And Helmet Throwing …read more
KYLE KUZMA His SUV Gets Stolen … DRIVER LEADS COPS ON HIGH-SPEED CHASE, CRASHES…read more
SOURCE SPORTS: KAWHI LEONARD AND CHRIS PAUL OPT-OUT CURRENT NBA CONTRACTS …read more
SOURCE SPORTS: BULLS APPEAR TO BE THE FRONT RUNNERS TO SIGN LONZO BALL…read more
So Sad: Fetty Wap & The Mother Of His Late 4-Year-Old Daughter Break Their Silence On Her Recent Death …read more
Nelly & Longtime Girlfriend Shantel Jackson Call It Quits–But Were They Actually Broken Up YEARS Ago? …read more
Now, Why Are WE In It? Megan Thee Stallion Shames “Black Blogs” In Cryptic Tweets, Fans React Like THIS …read more
