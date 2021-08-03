The Bijou Star Files: Verdict Is In For The Manager That Called Employee a ‘B’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 3, 2021:

WENDY’S FIRES MANAGER WHO YELLED ‘BITCH’ … As Employee Recorded Him

The assistant manager caught on camera calling a Wendy’s staffer a “bitch” is now out of a job …Read More

Lena Waithe Reveals ‘The Chi’ Has Been Renewed For A Fifth Season

If the season four finale of ‘The Chi’ left you thirsting with questions, no worries, the answers are reportedly coming in 2022. Creator and executive producer Lena Waithe shared the renewal news on Sunday evening. …read more

Lindsey Graham tests positive for Covid-19 and has had ‘flu-like symptoms’ despite being vaccinated …read more

CDC adds 16 destinations to ‘very high’ Covid-19 travel risk list…read more

Avoiding lockdowns means doing things that people won’t necessarily welcome, NIH director says…read more

Breyer rejects Maine church’s attempt to block Delta variant restrictions that don’t exist…read more

Hackers block Italian Covid-19 vaccination booking system in ‘most serious cyberattack ever’ …read more

The COVID culture war: At what point should personal freedom yield to the common good? …read more

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo urges businesses adopt ‘vaccine-only admission’; Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive: Today’s COVID-19 news …read more

McDonald’s requires masks again for customers and employees in areas with high COVID transmission …read more

Need to share proof of vaccine? Here’s how to store your COVID-19 vaccination card on your smartphone…read more

FDA authorizes Covid antibody treatment as preventive after exposure…read more

U.S. passes 35 million Covid cases as California tops 4 million…read more

‘My pants didn’t fit’: Travelers checking in at fitness resorts to drop pandemic pounds…read more

Biden urges landlords to pause evictions as White House scrambles for solutions to extend moratorium…read more

Marlboro-maker Philip Morris wants to stop selling cigarettes in the U.K. Could it ever happen in the U.S.? …read more

Billy Porter on reinventing Cinderella’s fairy godmother: ‘It’s time to shake it up’ …read more

Is Chicago’s new layer of police oversight as ‘unique’ as sponsors say? …read more

Coco Austin Defends Breastfeeding Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Chanel …read more

Exclusive: Another major financial institution ditches overdraft fees …read more

Bill and Melinda Gates have finalized their divorce …read more

Kathy Griffin announces she has lung cancer…read more

Light detected behind a black hole for the first time …read more

Florida A&M becomes the latest HBCU to forgive student debt, totaling over $16M, for the 2020-21 graduating class …read more

‘Buy now, pay later’ is becoming a huge business …read more

Zoom settles ‘zoombombing’ and data privacy lawsuit for $85 million …read more

‘It looked like a hurricane shelter’: Spirit Airlines flight cancellations vex travelers …read more

Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, Kohl’s, Publix update mask policies for employees; encourage customers to wear masks …read more

Third officer who responded to U.S. Capitol insurrection dies by suicide …read more

SKATEBOARDING STAR TERRY KENNEDY CHARGED WITH 1ST-DEGREE MURDER … Facing Life In Prison …read more

Rapper DaBaby apologizes for inflammatory comments …read more

Obama to host Covid-compliant 60th birthday party amid rising virus concerns, source says …read more

These places won’t let you inside without proof of vaccination …read more

‘Jungle Cruise’ sets sail with a $90 million debut in theaters and streaming…read more

TikTokers are eating frozen honey. Experts say it could give them diarrhea. …read more

BIZ MARKIE’S WIFE OBAMAS WROTE LETTER OF CONDOLENCES … After Death…read more

WAYNE BRADY I DON’T CARE ABOUT RACIST VOICEMAIL … Caller Can ‘Kiss My A**’!!! …read more

NUTRIBULLET LAWSUIT WOMAN REVEALS GNARLY INJURIES … Melted Skin & Bones!!! …read more

ALFONSO RIBEIRO SPEAKS CANDIDLY ABOUT BEING REJECTED FROM THE BLACK COMMUNITY …read more

DABABY DROPPED FROM GOVERNORS BALL LINEUP FOLLOWING HOMOPHOBIC REMARKS …read more

JAY-Z LOOKING TO HIRE 100 STAFF MEMBERS FOR REOPENING OF 40/40 CLUB…read more

CASSIDY DROPS “PERJURY” DISS FOR TORY LANEZ …read more

MEG THEE STALLION SHAMES BLACK BLOGS, “THEY TALK THE MOST SH*T ABOUT ME” …read more

Styles P and Jim Jones Go Back and Forth Ahead of The LOX and Dipset’s ‘Verzuz’ Battle …read more

Aaliyah’s Uncle Barry Hankerson Is Reviving His Old Record Label As ‘Blackground Records 2.0’ (Exclusive) …read more

Simone Biles: US gymnast to take part in Tuesday’s balance beam final at Tokyo 2020…read more

Stephen Curry Rumors: Warriors Star to Agree on 4-Year, $215M Contract ‘Soon’ …read more

TOM BRADY TEMPER TANTRUM AT BUCS PRACTICE … Cussing And Helmet Throwing …read more

KYLE KUZMA His SUV Gets Stolen … DRIVER LEADS COPS ON HIGH-SPEED CHASE, CRASHES…read more

SOURCE SPORTS: KAWHI LEONARD AND CHRIS PAUL OPT-OUT CURRENT NBA CONTRACTS …read more

SOURCE SPORTS: BULLS APPEAR TO BE THE FRONT RUNNERS TO SIGN LONZO BALL…read more

So Sad: Fetty Wap & The Mother Of His Late 4-Year-Old Daughter Break Their Silence On Her Recent Death …read more

Nelly & Longtime Girlfriend Shantel Jackson Call It Quits–But Were They Actually Broken Up YEARS Ago? …read more

Now, Why Are WE In It? Megan Thee Stallion Shames “Black Blogs” In Cryptic Tweets, Fans React Like THIS …read more

