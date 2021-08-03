CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Bun B Opens Trill Burgers In Houston, Texas [WATCH]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

T.I. & Tiny celebrated 20 years together in Italy. The two have been together 20 years together and got married in 2010, sharing seven children together.  Rickey Smiley says that they are one of his favorite couples that we’re holding on to, next to Barack and Michelle Obama. T.I. shared a photo dump on Instagram captioning, “Happy 11th Anniversary Boss Lady @majorgirl I love you dearly & I thank God for you‼ We been through it ALL & stayed creating memories the whole time. That’s how we look up & it’s 20 yrs later… well here’s to 20 more 20s…all my love all my life.”

We’re sending out congratulations to Bun B on starting his own burger business called, Trill Burgers. Bun B has shown his many. talents over the years and says that he’s also been fascinated with the culinary industry.

For years I’ve been fascinated with the culinary scene, trying to find the best entry point for me. Today I can say I’ve found it. Join me in welcoming @trillburgers to the world! Follow us for more info on our next pop ups and watch as we take you on the burger ride of your life! Brick and mortar coming soon!” 

The first pop-up is scheduled for this weekend Sunday, August 8 in Houston, Texas starting at 12 p.m at @stickyschicken (2313 Edwards St., Suite 190).

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile

5 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile

Gary’s Tea: Bun B Opens Trill Burgers In Houston, Texas [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest

Rapper DaBaby Gives Bare Minimum Apology For Homophobic…

 12 hours ago
08.03.21
Z100 Jingle Ball After Party 2014 Presented By GTA And Pierre Toma

Ice T’s Wife Coco Is Still Breastfeeding Their…

 22 hours ago
08.02.21
Travelers wait in line to check in at the Spirit Airlines...

The 411 on Spirit Airlines Delays and Cancellations…

 22 hours ago
08.02.21

Victim Or Vilification? ‘The Wire’ Actor Claims Sex…

 23 hours ago
08.03.21
Exclusives
Close