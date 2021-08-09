Win TWO Pair Of Tickets To See Leon Bridges Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Couple’s Night Out Alert! That’s right, Leon Bridges and special guest Chiiild is coming to town and here’s your chance to win the perfect double-date!! WZAK is giving you a chance to score 2 PAIRS (FOUR TICKETS TOTAL) to this special event, coming to The Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on Sunday, May 8, 2022! All you have to do is enter below for your chance to win. Terms may apply.

Good Luck!!

The “COUPLES NIGHT OUT” sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) will begin on Monday August 9, 2021 and end on Sunday September 5, 2021 (“Sweepstakes Period”). This Sweepstakes will be conducted online. One (1) grand prize winner will be awarded the following: two (2) pair of tickets to see Leon Bridges with special guest Chiiild at the Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on Sunday May 8, 2022. (ARV= $240)

Eligibility: Listeners of WZAK-FM (“Station”) who are legal residents of the United States residing within the Cleveland, OH metropolitan area, and are 18 years of age and older will be able to take part in this Sweepstakes. To participate in the Sweepstakes, listeners must do the following:

1. Sweepstakes participants must register online through the Station’s website at http://www.wzakcleveland.com.

2. Upon entering the Sweepstakes website, participants are to follow the on-screen instructions, including entering their name, date of birth, address, phone number, email address, and any optional or additional contact information, as requested, to register for a chance to win.

3. All Internet entries must be received by 11:59pm local time on Sunday September 5, 2021 or they will be void.

4. One entry per person per day per email address during the Sweepstakes Period.

5. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of a participant’s online entry, the entry will be deemed to have been made by the authorized holder of the e-mail account at the time the entry was made.

6. One (1) winner will be selected by random drawing from among all eligible entries received electronically. Winners will be notified by phone and / or email.

7. The grand prize winner will be instructed to complete any necessary documentation and provide a copy of their valid government-issued photo ID in order to confirm their identity and claim the prize.

8. All decisions made by the Station and Blue Chip Broadcasting, Ltd., (“Company”) management regarding any aspect of this Sweepstakes are final.

9. So long as no participant is materially adversely affected, the Station reserves the right to make changes in these Sweepstakes rules, which will become effective upon being announced on the air and / or posted online.

10. The Station, Blue Chip Broadcasting, Ltd., participating sponsors and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates or their representatives, agents and employees are not responsible for the inability of any entrant to complete or continue a telephone call, internet registration or text entry due to equipment malfunction, busy lines, inadvertent disconnections, unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP) or other connections, communication failures or human error that may occur in the transmission, receipt or processing of entries, including any injury or damage to any computer arising from or relating to participation in this Sweepstakes. Any use of robotic, macro, automatic, programmed or like entry methods will void all such entries, and may subject that entrant to disqualification.

11. By accepting the Prize, the winner acknowledges that the Station and Blue Chip Broadcasting, Ltd., have neither made, nor are in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the prize or to any portion thereof, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose.

12. The Station, Blue Chip Broadcasting, Ltd., its subsidiaries, its affiliates, participating sponsors and promotional partners will not assume any responsibility for any changes in the execution of the Sweepstakes, including; cancellation of the Sweepstakes as a result of the occurrence of events not within the control of the Station, Blue Chip Broadcasting, Ltd., its subsidiaries, affiliates, participating sponsors, promotional partners and other radio stations, such as acts of God, strikes, terrorists acts or criminal acts of third parties. In the event, such an act should occur, the Station may in its sole discretion, offer the winner comparable prize(s) currently being offered by the Station in lieu of the Prize originally awarded.

13. If for any reason, the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including without limitation, any suspected evidence of tampering or technological corruption or if any portion of the Sweepstakes is compromised by virus, bugs, worms or unauthorized human intervention, fraud, an insufficient number of qualified Sweepstakes entries, or any other causes beyond the Station and Blue Chip Broadcasting, Ltd., control which, in the Station and Blue Chip Broadcasting, Ltd.’s sole opinion, corrupts, threatens or impairs the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, the Station and Blue Chip Broadcasting, Ltd., reserve the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes at their sole discretion.

14. Copies of Sweepstakes rules are available upon request during regular business hours, Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., in the offices of the Station, located at 6555 Carnegie Ave Suite #100 Cleveland, Ohio 44103, to claim the Prize.

