Don Toliver “What You Need” Back to School Contest

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

It’s almost that time – a new school year is right around the corner but not to worry Don Toliver has exactly “What You Need.” Enter today for your chance to win an Ipad and Apple Pencil. One lucky winner will be selected at random, don’t miss your chance at a cool prize pack that will definitely get you on the right track to a winning school year!

The Don Tolliver “What You Need” sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) will begin on Monday August 9, 2021 and end on Sunday August 22, 2021 (“Sweepstakes Period”). This Sweepstakes will be conducted online. One (1) grand prize winner will be awarded the following: one (1) Apple Ipad and one (1) 1st generation Apple Pencil (ARV= $500)

The Latest:

HOW TO ENTER: Listeners of WENZ-FM (“Station”) who are legal residents of the United States residing within the Cleveland, OH metropolitan area, and are 18 years of age and older will be able to take part in this Sweepstakes. To participate in the Sweepstakes, listeners must do the following:

OFFICIAL RULES: Sweepstakes participants must register online through the Station’s website at zhiphopcleveland.com.

Upon entering the Sweepstakes website, participants are to follow the on-screen instructions, including entering their name, date of birth, address, phone number, email address, and any optional or additional contact information, as requested, to register for a chance to win.

All Internet entries must be received by 11:59pm local time on Sunday August 22, 2021 or they will be void.

One entry per person per day per email address during the Sweepstakes Period.

In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of a participant’s online entry, the entry will be deemed to have been made by the authorized holder of the e-mail account at the time the entry was made.

One (1) winner will be selected by random drawing from among all eligible entries received electronically. Winners will be notified by phone and / or email.

The grand prize winner will be instructed to complete any necessary documentation and provide a copy of their valid government-issued photo ID in order to confirm their identity and claim the prize.

All decisions made by the Station and Blue Chip Broadcasting, Ltd., (“Company”) management regarding any aspect of this Sweepstakes are final.

Entrants agree to be bound by the terms of these Official Rules and by the decisions of Station management which will be final and binding in all matters pertaining to this Sweepstakes.

ELIGIBILITY: The Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the United States residing within the Cleveland, OH metropolitan area who are 18 years of age or older as of the commencement date of the Sweepstakes.

Employees of the Station, Blue Chip Broadcasting, Ltd., (“Company”), its subsidiaries, affiliates, general sponsors, advertisers, competitors, promotional partners, other radio stations in the Cleveland metropolitan area, and members of the immediate families or those living in the same households (whether related or not) of any of the above are NOT eligible to participate or win in this Sweepstakes. For purposes of this Sweepstakes, immediate family members mean spouses, parents, grandparents, children, and siblings and their respective spouses.

Persons who have won a prize in another sweepstakes or promotion of any kind from the Station within the thirty (30) day period immediately preceding the start date of this Sweepstakes are not eligible to participate. Only one person per family or household (whether related or not) may win in any promotion from the Station during any thirty (30) day period.

PRIZES: One (1) winner from the online database will be awarded the following:

One (1) grand prize winner will be awarded the following: one (1) Apple Ipad and one (1) 1st generation Apple Pencil (ARV= $500)

Transportation to and from any event venue (if applicable), meals, beverages, souvenirs, and incidentals are the responsibility of the winner and his or her guest.

Dates and times of concerts, events, and activities promoted by Sweepstakes sponsors are subject to change and those changes are deemed to be beyond the control of the Station. Changes of venue, cancellation of engagements by performing artists, and/or their management may be permanent in nature. The Station is not obligated to make any effort to find an alternative prize under these circumstances.

Winner will be instructed to provide a fully executed IRS Form W-9 and a copy of their valid government-issued photo ID. Identification documents must match information previously provided to the Station. Failure to do so will result in the winner’s forfeiture of the prize.

Prize will be shipped directly to the winner upon successful winner verification and completion of a winner release form.

No substitution of Prize is offered, no transfer of Prize to a third party is permitted and non-cash Prizes may not be redeemed for cash value, except as determined by Station management and/or the sponsor in its sole discretion.

All Sweepstakes winners must sign and date official Station release and waiver forms as requested. Failure to do so will result in winner forfeiting the Prize.

If for any reason a Sweepstakes winner decides not to accept the Prize awarded, the winner will be required to sign a release form acknowledging forfeiture of the Prize. It will be at the discretion of the Sweepstakes sponsor and / or Sweepstakes administrator if another entrant is to be selected as the winner if time permits.

DETAILS: Winners are responsible for all applicable taxes associated with the receipt of the Prize.

Any person winning over $600.00 in prizes will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year for tax purposes and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS as required by law.

No purchase necessary. Sweepstakes is void where prohibited. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations.

Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entrants participating during the Sweepstakes Period.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Sweepstakes, in any media now known or hereafter devised for advertising or promotional purposes without additional compensation, and must sign a publicity release prior to acceptance of the prize. By entering this Sweepstakes, each participant agrees to comply with the Official Rules and the decisions of the Sweepstakes sponsor which shall be final and binding in all aspects relating to the Sweepstakes.

All Sweepstakes winners will be required to sign a liability release prior to acceptance of any prize. Pursuant to the liability release, the winner or winners will agree to hold the Station, Blue Chip Broadcasting, Ltd., any other Sweepstakes parties and each of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, agencies, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives of each of the foregoing, harmless against any and all claims or liability, directly or indirectly related to or arising from or in connection with Sweepstakes participation or the acceptance, possession or use / misuse of awarded Prize or any portion thereof, or participation in Prize-related activities, including but not limited to any related travel.

Winners must provide valid identification (i.e. via driver’s license, passport or other government-issued photo I.D.) to claim their Prize.

The Station retains the right to disqualify any entrant if all Sweepstakes rules are not followed. Sweepstakes void if prohibited by law.

So long as no participant is materially adversely affected, the Station reserves the right to make changes in these Sweepstakes rules, which will become effective upon being announced on the air and / or posted online.

The Station, Blue Chip Broadcasting, Ltd., participating sponsors and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates or their representatives, agents and employees are not responsible for the inability of any entrant to complete or continue a telephone call, internet registration or text entry due to equipment malfunction, busy lines, inadvertent disconnections, unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP) or other connections, communication failures or human error that may occur in the transmission, receipt or processing of entries, including any injury or damage to any computer arising from or relating to participation in this Sweepstakes. Any use of robotic, macro, automatic, programmed or like entry methods will void all such entries, and may subject that entrant to disqualification.

By accepting the Prize, the winner acknowledges that the Station and Blue Chip Broadcasting, Ltd., have neither made, nor are in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the prize or to any portion thereof, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose.

The Station, Blue Chip Broadcasting, Ltd., its subsidiaries, its affiliates, participating sponsors and promotional partners will not assume any responsibility for any changes in the execution of the Sweepstakes, including; cancellation of the Sweepstakes as a result of the occurrence of events not within the control of the Station, Blue Chip Broadcasting, Ltd., its subsidiaries, affiliates, participating sponsors, promotional partners and other radio stations, such as acts of God, strikes, terrorists acts or criminal acts of third parties. In the event, such an act should occur, the Station may in its sole discretion, offer the winner comparable prize(s) currently being offered by the Station in lieu of the Prize originally awarded.

If for any reason, the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including without limitation, any suspected evidence of tampering or technological corruption or if any portion of the Sweepstakes is compromised by virus, bugs, worms or unauthorized human intervention, fraud, an insufficient number of qualified Sweepstakes entries, or any other causes beyond the Station and Blue Chip Broadcasting, Ltd., control which, in the Station and Blue Chip Broadcasting, Ltd.’s sole opinion, corrupts, threatens or impairs the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, the Station and Blue Chip Broadcasting, Ltd., reserve the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes at their sole discretion.

Copies of Sweepstakes rules are available upon request during regular business hours, Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., in the offices of the Station, located at 6555 Carnegie Ave Suite #100 Cleveland, Ohio 44103, to claim the Prize.

Don Toliver “What You Need” Back to School Contest was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: