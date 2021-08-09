Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chucky Thompson, Famed R&B Producer Of Mary J. Blige’s ‘My Life,’ Passes Away

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
"Jazz in the Diamond District" Washington DC Premiere After Party

Source: Ray Tamarra / Getty

Chucky Thompson, one of the influential hip-hop producers of the ’90s who scored hits with Faith Evans, Mary J. Blige and more, has died.

Thompson, a Washington D.C. native, was one of the chief architects behind Blige’s 1994 album My Life and was the focus of a recent Amazon documentary centered around the creation of the album. In all, Thompson produced hit records such as The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Big Poppa,” Nas’ “One Mic,” Shyne and Barrington Levy’s “Bonnie & Shyne,” and Raheem DeVaughn’s “Woman.” As a member of Diddy’s Hitmen production team for Bad Boy Records, Thompson helped produce classic songs such as Craig Mack’s “Flava In Ya Ear” remix and The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Dead Wrong,” among others.

Young Guru, JAY-Z’s chief engineer, shared a tribute to Thompson on Instagram Monday (August 9).

“There is nothing I can write that will take away this pain,” Guru wrote alongside a photo of him and Thompson. “I have to say RIP to my mentor, my big brother, the man who changed my life forever. You were the kindest person the world has ever seen. You were the most gifted musician I have ever been around.”

“You treated my like family from day one,” he continued. “You made a point to the labels that I had to fly to New York with you on ever session. You put me in rooms with Biggie. I will forever be in your debt, and I will forever be your little brother. This one hurts so bad I can even explain it. RIP @chucklife365 there will never be another you!!!!”

The Radio One family would like to extend condolences to Thompson’s family and friends during this difficult time.

This is a developing story.

Chucky Thompson, Famed R&B Producer Of Mary J. Blige’s ‘My Life,’ Passes Away  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest

Chucky Thompson, Famed R&B Producer Of Mary J.…

 3 hours ago
08.09.21
The Olympic Games-Tokyo 2020

Track And Field Star Allyson Felix Makes Olympic…

 1 day ago
08.08.21
2019 Marian Anderson Award Honoring Kool & The Gang

Prayers: Kool & The Gang’s Dennis ‘D.T.’ Thomas…

 1 day ago
08.08.21
Nicole 'Coco' Austin's Birthday Celebration At Foxtail Nightclub

Ice-T Responds to Folks Dragging His Wife For…

 4 days ago
08.05.21
Exclusives
Close