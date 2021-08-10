The Bijou Star Files: LAPD Shocked Jaxon Hayes But Union Wants Him Punished

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 10, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

JAXSON HAYES LAPD COP UNION URGES NBA TO PUNISH PELS STAR… Over Alleged Assault During Violent Arrest

Cops are so livid over the way they say Jaxson Hayes fought them during his arrest last month … they’re now strongly urging NBA commissioner Adam Silver to take action against the Pelicans star. Read More

‘WHEN THEY SEE US’NETFLIX CAN’T DODGE DEFAMATION SUIT By Ex-Prosecutor Fairstein

Netflix and Ava DuVernay will continue to battle Linda Fairstein‘s defamation lawsuit over her portrayal in “When They See Us” … a judge just denied their bid to toss the suit out of court. Read More

KOBE BRYANT NBA DEBUT SHOES HIT AUCTION BLOCK… Could Fetch $500k!!!

The shoes Kobe Bryant wore for his VERY FIRST NBA game can now be yours — if you got half a milli lying around — ’cause the iconic kicks are hitting the auction block! Read More

PRINCE ANDREWSUED FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT

Prince Andrew sexually abused a teenage girl he met through Jeffrey Epstein … this according to a new lawsuit. Read More

KELLY CLARKSON SHE’S PAYING FOR KIDS’ SCHOOL …But Not a Dime for Ex’s Montana Ranch

Kelly Clarkson will be responsible for the majority of her kids’ private school costs, but her money won’t be tied up in Montana, thanks to a new ruling from the judge in her divorce. Read More

R. KELLY WANTS SOME CHARGES DROPPED IN FEDERAL CASE… Herpes Doesn’t Count!!!

R. Kelly is trying to score a win in his federal sex crimes case by citing public health laws in order to get the herpes-related charges tossed. Read More

D.C. Mother Wants Answers After Her Daughter’s Bus Ride to School Took Two and a Half Hours

A Washington, D.C. mother wants answers after her daughter’s bus ride to school took two and a half hours. Read More

Former Tesla Employee Awarded Over $1 Million After Supervisors Calls Him the N-Word; Says He Was Also Forced to Work Longer Hours and Handle Heavier Equipment After Confronting Them

Tesla has been ordered to pay over $1 million to a former Black employee subjected to racial slurs and unfair work duties. Read More

Michael B. Jordan Launches “Hoop Dreams Classic” Showcase to Feature HBCU Athletes

Michael B. Jordan is one of the high-profile public figures working to promote HBCUs and their student-athletes in 2021. The “Hoop Dreams Classic,” a basketball showcase featuring the nation’s top Division 1 HBCU men’s and women’s basketball teams, will be launched by the star. Read More

Jessie J Apologizes to Nicki Minaj Over “Bang Bang” Misunderstanding

In response to Nicki Minaj calling her out on the original story of their 2014 hit Bang Bang, Jessie J has issued a heartfelt apology. Read More

Nebraska Man Records Getting Trapped in Elevator with Neck-Deep Flood Waters

Saturday evening, Tony Luu and his two friends got into what they thought would be a typical elevator ride. But it was everything but that. Read More

T-Pain Talks About the Time He Spilled Hennessy on Beyoncé’s White Dress

Florida artist T-Pain talked about his awkward encounter with Beyoncé at a Grammy afterparty in which he spilled Hennessy on her long white dress. Read More

Experts Question Viral Video Of San Diego Officer Overdosing After Touching Fentanyl

Experts are disputing the validity of a now-viral video showing a San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputy overdosing after coming into contact with fentanyl. Read More

Extra Unemployment Benefits Slated To End For 7.5M This September

After over a year of extra funds weekly, the extra unemployment benefits are coming to an end. Read More

A California Women’s Prison Is Now Distributing Condoms Following An Inmate’s Pregnancy

Women’s rights activist, Kara Dansky, is criticizing women’s prisons that allow transgender people who are biologically male to be housed in their facilities. Read More

Ludacris and Wife Eudoxie Welcome Daughter Chance Oyali [Photos]

Ludacris is a girl dad once again. The rapper and actor posted two photos on Instagram of his wife Eudoxie and himself with newborn daughter Chance Oyali Bridges, who the pair welcomed on Wednesday at 7:57 a.m. Luda already has three girls—6-year-old Cadence with Eudoxie, as well as Cai, 7, and Karma, 20, from past relationships—so he took the baby announcement moment to crack a quick joke. Read More

Nick Cannon explained why having seven children with different women wasn’t his “decision.”

For Nick Cannon, having multiple babies with multiple girlfriends is the father of seven’s way of rebelling against the “Eurocentric” institution of marriage. Read More

Photo Of Black Principal Kissing White Wife Ordered Off Social Media [Photo]

A Black high school principal from Texas was ordered by district administrators to remove a photo from Facebook that showed him kissing his white wife to avoid stirring up more controversy among parents who complained. Read More

Cardi B Will Feature on Lizzo’s New Song “Rumors” [Video]

Lizzo is back, and she’s brought Cardi B with her. Read More

Da Brat Thanks Jermaine Dupri For Not Pressuring Her To Dress Revealing In Early Stages Of Career: I Am Blessed That He Let Me Be Myself

Da Brat is thankful that Jermaine Dupri didn’t pressure her into dressing revealing in the earlier days of her career. Rap star Da Brat, born Shawntae Harris, signed with Jermaine Dupri label So So Def Records in 1992. Read More

Andy Cohen Speaks On Nicki Minaj Hosting The ‘RHOP’ Reunion: I’m Totally Receptive To Figuring Out How To Work Her Into What We’re Doing

Andy Cohen is addressing the possibility of Nicki Minaj hosting The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s reunion! Read More

T.I. Gifts Tiny A New Maybach For Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

Tameka “Tiny” Cottle celebrated her anniversary in style thanks to a lavish gift from T.I.! The gift was to commemorate their 11th wedding anniversary, which was on July 30th. T.I. went all out with his gift and gave Tiny a Maybach! Read More

DE LA SOUL OFFICIALLY OWNS THEIR MASTERS

De La Soul officially “owns all the rights to their masters.” Hypebeast notes the acquisition in an announcement by Talib Kweli. Read More

