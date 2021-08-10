LOCAL NEWS: Cuyahoga County Fair Officially Back on for 2021!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

After being sidelined last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of Greater Cleveland’s more cherished traditions is back.

The 124th Cuyahoga County Fair is taking place from now until Aug. 15.

It was to have its 124th edition in 2020, but plans were changed due to the pandemic as the event was cancelled.

Now that the fair is happening in 2021, you can expect to see “rides, mostly-unhealthy food, crafts, games, sights, smells, animals and entertainment” to light up the smiles of those attending.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Rain or shine, fair hours are noon-11 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Visitors can expect free parking with a $8 gate fee for most. Kids under 3 and military members are free at the gate. Those looking to scream on the rides all day can score a daily ride pass for $25.

The 124th fair takes place at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds located on 19201 East Bagley Road in Berea.

