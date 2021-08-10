Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Jeff Johnson Gives 3 Reasons Why He Loves Rickey Smiley On His Birthday [WATCH]

Jeff Johnson is giving three things that he appreciates about his dear friend Rickey Smiley on his birthday.  Rickey Smiley has dedicated his birthday to giving so Jeff decided to shed some gratitude for him.  He says that Rickey is a giver and he does it when no one is watching.  Another thing Jeff admires about Rickey is that he is always learning from others still at his age and how he takes care of all the children around him.

Hear this birthday bromance below.

 

Jeff Johnson Gives 3 Reasons Why He Loves Rickey Smiley On His Birthday [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Exclusives
