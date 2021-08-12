Tom Joyner
HomeTom Joyner

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 28 “So Fresh, So Clean?”

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

 

We have a lot to undress this week. It seems like it’s celebrity breakup season and the list keeps growing. Plus, when is it okay for a parent to stop taking care of you? The duo will address all of that, including the growing number of celebrities admitting to not showering regularly 😒.

We’ll wrap it out with the Final Question To Undress!

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

We’ve updated our Macy’s closet to get you ready for Labor Day! Check out some of our favorite deals in our virtual closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday

Follow: @theundressingroompodcast @evamarcile@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 28 “So Fresh, So Clean?”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce "Otherside" Image from Beyonce's Visual Album Black is King on Disney +

Beyoncé and All Her Kids Star In New…

 7 hours ago
08.11.21
Celebrity Sightings In New York - March 25, 2021

Michael B. Jordan Joins Team Denzel Washington For…

 8 hours ago
08.11.21
FOX's Call Me Kat - Season One

‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Not One, But TWO New Hosts…

 13 hours ago
08.11.21
PepsiCo Products Ahead Of Earnings Released

There’s A Version of Mountain Dew with Alcohol…

 14 hours ago
08.11.21
Exclusives
Close