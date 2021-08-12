The Bijou Star Files: Kanye Is Breaking Records But Still No Donda

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 12, 2021:

Kanye West Almost Doubled His Previous Record & Reportedly Racked Up 5.4 Million Viewers For Second ‘DONDA’ Listening Event

Kanye West is breaking records and making history—as his millions of fans continue to tune in to whatever he does. According to new reports, Kanye West has broken his own record that was set just two weeks ago on Apple Music and now has the most-viewed livestream of all-time with a jaw-dropping 5.4 million viewers tuning in for his second “DONDA” listening event. Read More

BEN CRUMP Takes Over Black Realtor’s Case …MIGHT SUE COPS

Ben Crump is now taking on another civil rights case … this time seeking justice for a Black realtor who was wrongfully detained in Michigan during a house showing. Read More

AMERICAN AIRLINES 13-YEAR-OLD DUCT-TAPED TO SEAT …Allegedly Kicked Window

A 13-year-old boy became the most recent passenger on a plane to land in the hot seat … and then get duct-taped to said seat. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN KANYE TAUGHT ME TO BE MORE REAL …Not Care What Everyone Thinks

Kim Kardashian‘s giving Kanye West a lot of credit for helping her become the woman she is today … a telltale sign things are still good between them despite the divorce. Read More

YELLA BEEZY BUSTED ON DRUGS, WEAPONS CHARGES… Allegedly Had 5 Firearms

According to the police report … Beezy was in possession of over 400 grams of a controlled substance — though it’s unclear which drugs he’s accused of possessing — along with 4 handguns and a rifle. Read More

DESHAUN WATSON LISTED AS 4TH STRING QUARTERBACK…On Texans Depth Chart

Deshaun Watson is no longer the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans — at least on paper — the team just released their newest depth chart … with the troubled star listed as their 4th string QB. Read More

‘JEOPARDY!’ NEW HOSTS REVEALED Mike Richards & Mayim Bialik!!!

Mayim’s confirmed her new gig. “The Big Bang Theory” star says she’s, “Really really honored and astounded and excited for this – it’s beyond anything I ever imagined could happen.” Read More

EMINEM AUTHORITIES SAY EX-WIFE ATTEMPTED SUICIDE …Hospitalized for Evaluation

Eminem‘s ex-wife, Kim Scott, was hospitalized following a suicide attempt during which she became combative with law enforcement … Read More

JAY LENO POPS UP ON FRONT OF AIRPLANE!!! Wild Stunt Freaks Out Pals

Jay Leno‘s a well-known motorhead, but apparently he’s a stuntman too … based on this crazy footage of him gripping the nose of an airplane in mid-flight!!! Read More

Tennessee Woman Explains How Her Man Of 18 Years Cleaned Out Their Home And Left Her While She Was On A Work Trip (Exclusive)

It could happen to you, Porsche Rosmon warns, but she wouldn’t wish what happened to her on her worst enemy. After a week in Las Vegas for a work convention, Porsche returned to the Tennessee home she shares with her husband on Saturday, only to find the place nearly cleaned out! Porsche shared her harrowing experience with her TikTok followers then watched the video blow up overnight. Read More

The City Girls Share They’re Still Hopeful For A Collaboration With Nicki Minaj

When it comes to the rap game, there are a few names you have to mention when it comes to rappers holding it down for the ladies. Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, and The City Girls are a few. Since the City Girls came on the scene in 2017, they have always dropped hot music, and their fan base loves every bit of it. Read More

Mendeecees Harris Speaks Out Following The Backlash He Received For The Latest Episode Of LHHATL

Mendeecees Harris had time today to clear the air after he & his wife Yandy Smith-Harris received backlash over the most recent episode of ‘Love And Hip Hop: Atlanta.’ In the clip, he wanted to set Infinity up with her own place and offered to pay the rent for a few months. Infinity, a foster child, was very emotional and felt like the couple was abandoning her. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion & Justin Bieber Lead The Nominations For the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

It looks like it’s almost that time of year again as the nominations for MTV’s Video Music Awards (VMAs) were announced on Wednesday. A number of artists have been recognized for their contributions to music over the past year, including Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Bieber who are leading in nominations. Read More

Monica Reveals She Is Working On A Country Album

Looks like K. Michelle isn’t the only R&B star hopping on the country wave! While speaking with Billboard, Monica got candid about her upbringing and how her childhood led to the start of her music career, and it looks like she’ll be stepping into a whole new genre soon. Read More

Brittany Renner Trends After Saying Athletes Are ‘Dumb’ In Resurfaced Clip Amid Unconfirmed Reports She Receives $200K A Month In Child Support

Did Brittany Renner actually secure the bag after having a baby with baller PJ Washington? The actual details surrounding their agreement have not been confirmed but a resurfaced video of Brittany calling athletes “dumb” only fueled the rumors. Read More

Future Accused of Texting His Son “Your Mother is a Ho*” After Brittni Mealy Turned Down His Invitation to be “Sexually Active”

One of Future’s baby mothers, Brittni Mealy, is publicly calling him out for alleged text messages that he sent to his son. Read More

Man Arrested After Flaunting New Machine Gun on Instagram Live

A D.C. man who decided to show off his brand new 9MM handgun on Instagram live on Saturday ended up promptly arrested by Metro Police who quickly tracked his location, federal court documents revealed on Tuesday. Read More

Chrissy Teigen Refutes Claims That She Deletes Unfavorable Instagram Comments

Chrissy Teigen is refuting claims that she deletes hateful Instagram comments. Read More

California Is Now The First State In The Country To Require All Teachers & School Employees To Be Vaccinated Or Submit To Regular COVID-19 Testing

As the 2021 school year begins nationwide, many states are grappling with how to keep students and faculty as safe as possible despite COVID-19 numbers surging due to the Delta variant—and now California has just taken a historic first step. In a recent announcement, California is now the very first state in the country to require teachers and school employees to get vaccinated or commit to regular COVID-19 testing. Read More

CDC Now Recommends Pregnant Women Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that pregnant women should get vaccinated against COVID-19. The recommendation was based on new data that did not show an increased risk for miscarriage. Read More

Porsha Williams Announces She’s Leaving ‘Dish Nation’

Porsha Williams took to Instagram Wednesday to announce that she will be leaving the Dish Nation show after eight years. Read More

Almost 60,000 Pounds Of Raw Chicken Products Have Been Recalled Over A Possible Salmonella Enteritidis Contamination

Almost 60,000 pounds of frozen raw chicken have been recalled due to a possible Salmonella Enteritidis contamination. Read More

Nearly 9,000 People Have To Be Re-Vaccinated After A Nurse Allegedly Swaps Out Pfizer Vaccine With Saline

Nearly 9,000 people will have to be re-vaccinated after a German nurse allegedly exchanged their vaccines with saltwater. Read More

High School Basketball Coaches Charged With Murder After Player Dies From Training in Dangerous Heat

Two high school basketball coaches in Atlanta have been charged with second-degree murder after one of their players collapsed during outdoor conditioning drills in August 2019. Read More

McDonald’s Ice Cream Machine Maker Hit With Restraining Order After Purchasing Another Company’s Device to Discover Its Secrets

Our ice cream machine is down,” said every Mcdonald’s employee to a customer looking to order a McFlurry. Read More

Cardi B Expresses Her Disbelief Over Some Celebrities’ Bathing Habits

In a tweet on Tuesday, Cardi B expressed her disbelief over celebrities’ admissions that they don’t bathe regularly. Read More

Russell Simmons to Honor Hip-Hop Pioneers With NFT Collection

Def Jam founder Russell Simmons wants to give back to hip-hop pioneers with a collection of NFTs. Read More

Say What Now? More Than $600 Million of Cryptocurrencies Stolen in Massive Hack

In what sounds like a plot straight out of a early 2000s sci-fi thriller, the blockchain site Poly Network revealed that hackers found a way into its system and then stole thousands of digital tokens with an estimated value of more than $600 million. Read More

Normani Admits To Feeling ‘Overlooked’ In Fifth Harmony

Normani has opened up about her time in Fifth Harmony. In a new magazine interview, the “Motivation” hitmaker admitted that she felt “overlooked” while she was in the vocal girl group. Read More

Keyshia Cole Announces Mom Frankie’s Funeral Details, Says Service Was Delayed Due To Sister Getting Covid

Keyshia Cole has announced the funeral service plans for her mother Frankie. The service will take place at Oakland’s Greater St. John missionary Baptist Church on Saturday and will include a butterfly and dove release. Read More

Halle Berry Says Her Post-Oscar Acting Career Was ‘Surprising’: I Thought They Were Going To Drop Offers Off At My House

Halle Berry is opening up about how her post-Oscar job prospects were not quite what she envisioned. Read More

T-Pain Explains Why He Once Had Beef With Future: I Was The Worst Friend Of All Time

T-Pain is clearing the air on his alleged beef with Future . During his time on the popular podcast Drink Champs, T-Pain , born Faheem Najm, explained the reason for his “problems” with fellow rap star Future, born Nayvadius Wilburn. Read More

DJ Cool V Reveals He & Biz Markie ‘Never Made Money’ From Their Hit Song ‘Just A Friend’: Everybody’s Feeding Their Family Off Our Work

DJ Cool V has opened up about the reality of his and Biz Markie‘s profits from “Just a Friend.”

DJ Cool V is a longtime friend and associate of Biz Markie. The pair have teamed up since the ’80s, and Biz Markie‘s hit “Just a Friend” was spawned out of their partnership. Read More

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Are Reportedly Very Serious About Their Romance: They Are Crazy About Each Other & Together For The Long Term

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are reportedly still having a great time in their new relationship! Read More

Jay-Z’s Investment In Fanatics Brand Helps It Reach $18 Billion Value

Fanatics has jumped in value, and various investors–including Jay-Z–played a big role in it! Read More

Tory Lanez Claims His NFT Album Sold 1 Million Copies In 57 Seconds

According to Tory Lanez , his first NFT album went platinum in less than one minute. Read More

Coco Austin Reveals She Only Showers When ‘Feeling Icky’ + Responds To Backlash Over Breastfeeding Her & Ice-T’s 5-Year-Old Daughter

Coco Austin has jumped on the celebrity trend of discussing her bathing habits. Read More

Judge rules Dominion Voting Systems case can proceed against Trump allies

A federal judge has cleared the way for a defamation case by Dominion Voting Systems to proceed against Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and Mike Lindell. Read More

