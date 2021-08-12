LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Hall of Fame Head Coach who led the Virginia Tech Hokies to 238 wins during his tenure joined Kyle Bailey on Monday’s edition of The Clubhouse as he discussed the passing of former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden and his son Shane entering his first year as the head coach for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The conversation started on a somber note after the legendary Bobby Bowden passed away over the weekend as Frank told Kyle:

“He’s a guy who I have a lot of respect for especially for how he coached and how he won.”

Frank then looked at the impact that Bobby Bowden had on the game of college football as Frank said the stats speak for themselves, but he also told a personal story of how Deion Sanders returning a punt for a TD against the Hokies was a catalyst in Coach Beamer’s most famous philosophy of Beamer Ball with a heavy emphasis on special teams play.

Kyle also wondered if Frank and Bobby ever relived their battle in 1999 for the National Championship Game as Frank said that conversation never came up between those two in the years following the game as Frank also revealed that in the 20+ years following the game he still hasn’t watched it back because it was such a heartbreaking loss and he would want to do so many things different.

The conversation then turned to Frank’s son Shane who is starting his first year as a head coach for the South Carolina Gamecocks as Frank says he thinks his son is now ready to be a head coach as Frank thinks he has taken full advantage of being around so many great coaches.

Frank Beamer Reflects on the Life and Legacy of Bobby Bowden was originally published on wfnz.com

