The Bijou Star Files: Damon Wayans ‘Verzuz’ Dave Chappelle ??

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 17, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

1. Damon Wayans Wants to Do a Comedian ‘Verzuz’ With Dave Chappelle

While there’s not been a comedian edition of Verzuz yet, Damon Wayans said he’d be up for a potential battle against Dave Chappelle. During an interview Wayans was asked if he had been keeping up with the Verzuz battles between musicians. “No, I have not,” he said, “Do they do [it with] comedians?” Asked who he would be willing to go up against in a hypothetical comedian edition of Verzuz, he immediately replied, “Chappelle, I’m calling him out!” There hasn’t been an edition of Verzuz dedicated to something other than music just yet, but that’s not to say Wayans and Chappelle couldn’t face-off in the future. Read More

2. Quit Or Get Fired Because Of Vaccine No Unemployment For You

How does one quit their job? How will they get paid? How will they pay their bills, mortgage/rent? Some that rely on social media for their factual information thought they would quit/get fired and draw unemployment. Well if you live in the state of Ohio and believe everything your read on Facebook and are telling yourself that you will get you some unemployment, Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services is here to tell you that you are a lie and here is the truth that will do. Don’t get it twisted: Read More

3. US border agents in Tennessee have seized thousands of counterfeit Covid-19 vaccination cards

US Customs and Border Protection officers in Memphis, Tennessee, have seized thousands of fake Covid-19 vaccination cards so far this year. “Every night” officers are seizing shipments from Shenzhen, China, headed to New Orleans, Louisiana, containing dozens of blank counterfeit vaccination cards, CBP said in a press releaseFriday. The cards have spaces where the recipient can write their name, birth date and vaccine information. The cards also come with a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo on the top. “However, there were typos, unfinished words, and some of the Spanish verbiage on the back was misspelled,” CBP said. “How else did they [CBP officers] know it was counterfeit? It was imported by a non-CDC or medical entity, and this was not the first time they had seen this shipper.” Read More

4. Wrong-Way Crash Killed Calif. Mom, and Police Say Husband Drove into Oncoming Traffic Intentionally

Authorities have charged a 31-year-old California man with murder after he allegedly steered his vehicle into oncoming traffic on purpose, causing a fatal collision that killed his wife and injured the couple’s four children. according to reports that police have accused Cesar Iban Torres of purposely driving his SUV into the path of a tractor trailer. The crash happened on the 101 Freeway in Encino last Thursday, just after 7 p.m., after Torres allegedly entered the freeway from an off-ramp. Aimee Garcia, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene after firefighters were unable to extract her from the mangled vehicle. The couple’s four children, who are all under the age of 9, were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. Police told the two stations that Torres, who was also hurt in the crash, was taken into custody by officers with the California Highway Patrol after he allegedly fought with them. A Taser was used on Torres, who was eventually hogtied and taken to the hospital for treatment. Read More

5. R. Kelly faces his first trial on sex-trafficking charges Wednesday

R. Kelly, the R&B star who’s been locked up since 2019 awaiting trials in four separate state and federal sex-crimes cases, will face a federal court jury starting Wednesday as his first trial, on multiple charges of sex-trafficking and racketeering, gets underway in New York. Kelly, 54, is already in the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, having been moved there in Junefrom a similar federal facility in Chicago. Kelly had been in the Chicago jail since he was arrested in July 2019. His repeated attempts to be released on bail while awaiting trial during the COVID-19 pandemic were turned down. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him in all of the cases. Read More

6. Cardi B Calls Out Haters After Lizzo Takes To IG Live In Tears, Cardi B Defends Lizzo After Her “Rumors” Collaborator Cries Over Internet Trolls On IG Live

Lizzo is constantly preaching positivity in all forms, certain folks on the internet continue to tear her down. Following the release of her new collab with Cardi B, which marks her first new song in two years, a new onslaught of hate was sent her way, and this time, the nastiness got to her. The songstress got emotional on Instagram Live over the weekend, admitting that all the negativity she receives is weighing on her. When a fan tweeted a clip from the IG Live, her friend and collaborator Cardi B quickly came to her defense. Read More

7. Jim Jones Says He’s Recovering From COVID-19

Jim Jones is recovering from contracting COVID-19. The Harlem rapper took to his Instagram Story on Monday to reveal the news, encouraging his fans to continue wearing masks and social distancing in an effort to combat the virus. “I was contemplating whether I should do this or keep my business to myself but I think it’s more important for me to do this,” Jones said in a video. “I urge everybody to stay safe out there. COVID is real. I was runnin’ ‘round here thinking I was Superman and COVID knocked the socks off Superman.” “So I urge and encourage everybody to please continue to mask up, please continue with hand sanitizer, social distance as much as you can, try to stay away from as many packed and crowded places,” he continued. “This shit is no joke. I really felt it and I don’t want nobody to feel like how I felt.” While he reminded fans that he’s not trying to force anyone to get vaccinated, Jones urged his followers to take the coronavirus seriously, and added in his caption that he’s since tested negative. “I’m grateful for all those who called to check up on me,” he wrote. “I’m negative and it’s time to get back Healthy. God is good.” Read More

8. Marlo Hampton (‘RHOA’) Talks Ugly Side Effects of Her Hair Transplant

Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton recently underwent surgery and she’s now opening up about her experience with fans and updating them on how she’s doing. The reality star took to social media to let fans know that she got the surgery last Thursday. She showed her bruised face to the camera and let her viewers know that she’s still pretty swollen. While doing that, she also let fans know that she spent thousands of dollars for the procedure but it was all “worth it” at the end. Hampton said it may take up to a year for her to see the full effects of the hair transplant. Hmm, like the old saw says, “beauty costs.” But that’s a heck of a price to pay for it as far as we’re concerned. And on top of that, some say they don’t believe the swelling is the result of a hair transplant. Read More

9. Lil Wayne Opens Up About Childhood Suicide Attempt

Lil Wayne has opened up about his mental health issues and attempted suicide when he was a kid. In a new interview with Emmanuel Acho on his Uncomfortable Conversations series, the hip-hop star gets candid about wanting to take his own life when he was 12. As reported by Complex, he was going to use his mother’s gun to take his life. “I picked up the phone, I called the police,” Wayne said, as reported by HipHop-N-More. “Yes I knew where she put her gun and it was in her bedroom. And so I went in her bedroom, grabbed the gun. I already made the phone call, looked in the mirror.” Wayne pointed the gun to his head but “got a little too scared.” Read More

10. Naomi Osaka in Tears After Reporter’s ‘Aggressive’ Question in Cincinnati

Naomi Osaka broke down at her first press conference since pulling out of the French Open over mental health issues, a move that followed her controversial decision to forgo press conferences at the event. During Monday’s Zoom presser ahead of her appearance at the Western & Southern Open in Ohio, Osaka took several questions without incident, until journalist Paul Daugherty of the Cincinnati Enquirer entered the fray. Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times, who was present in the room, tweeted: “Someone from Cincinnati Enquirer asked her a fairly aggressively toned question about how she benefits from a high-media profile but doesn’t like talking to media. Osaka tried to engage, but after her answer began crying.” Rothenberg said Osaka left the podium for several minutes, then returned to answer the question and finish the presser. Rothenberg later mentioned Dougherty’s tone ruined the flow of the press conference altogether, and defended her against haters on Twitter. Read More

11. COPA prohibited from releasing video of fatal Chicago officer shooting

Citing a pending investigation, a court order entered Monday prevents the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) from releasing any police bodycam footage of the fatal shooting of Chicago Officer Ella French. The order comes five business days after French was killed, the same day that the earliest the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests for video need to be acknowledged. “COPA remains committed to transparency and is conducting a full analysis and investigation of the incident,” Ephraim Eaddy, public information officer for COPA, said in a release. “Body worn camera, third party video and other materials related to this incident will be released upon the lifting of the Judge’s court order.” French was killed in an ambush attack Saturday, Aug. 7, in the city’s Englewood neighborhood. Her partner was seriously injured and remains hospitalized. Two brothers are charged in connection with her death. Read More

12. ‘This is Unjust!’: Social Outrage Grows as Donations Pour In to Help Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant and Partner Regain Custody of Children They Claim Were ‘Legally Kidnapped’

Support in the form of messages and money are pouring in to help former “American Idol” contestant Syesha Mercado in the battle to regain custody of her two children. Mercado and her partner Tyron Deneer claim the children were “legally kidnapped” after a visit to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. The couple’s nightmare began in March when they decided to take their 1-year-old son Amen’Ra to the hospital. Mercado had grown concerned about the child as he struggled to transition from solely being breastfed to solid foods and intake of fluids from a bottle. “During this process I researched so much & we even saw a couple of physicians & a lactation specialist who encouraged me he was really healthy, keep going, & I’m doing a great job,” Mercado shared to social. Read More

13. Chad Ochocinco & Fiancée Sharelle Rosado Announce They Are Expecting Their First Child Together!

Congratulations are in order for Chad Ochocinco and his fiancée Sharelle Rosado, as the two just announced they are expecting! In addition to planning a wedding, Chad Ochocinco and Sharelle Rosado are about to be brand new parents to their very first child together.” Read More

14. DaBaby Posts Cute Video With His Daughter & Jokingly Says He’s Becoming An R&B Singer Due To Being Cancelled

The last few weeks for DaBaby have been drama-filled is definitely an understatement, as his controversial comments regarding the LGBTQ+ community and HIV/AIDS sparked national outrage. Now that things seemed to have died down, DaBaby appears in better spirits, as evidenced by a cute new video he posted with his daughter while showing off his R&B singing skills. Following his lengthy third apology for his previous offensive comments, DaBaby has kept a noticeably low profile on social media, but he officially returned and brought along his daughter for a video where he had a little fun playing with the idea of a career change. In the video posted to his Instagram, DaBaby and his daughter are cuddled up together singing J. Cole’s 2013 song “Power Trip” featuring the vocal stylings of Miguel. He captioned the video, writing “They done canceled yo daddy twin. I’m switching to R&B, f**k a rap” followed by a series of laughing emojis. Read More

15. JAY-Z READY TO TAKE ALL BETS IN NY STATE!!! Applies to Open Sportsbook

Jay-Z‘s latest hustle is big-time gambling … he’s signed on with some heavy hitters in a bid to open a sportsbook in NY, and the move could make him a pioneer in the billion-dollar industry. TMZ has learned Jay’s name is on one of the applications submitted to the NY Gaming Commission requesting approval for an online sports betting license. Sources with direct knowledge tell us he’s partnering with his buddy, Sixers partner Michael Rubin, to form Fanatics Sportsbook, and they’ve teamed with Kambi … a company that makes software used for online sports gambling. Read More

16. Legendary Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dick Schafrath dies at 84

The Cleveland Browns announced on Monday that former offensive lineman Dick Schafrath has passed away. “The Cleveland Browns were saddened to learn of the passing of Dick Schafrath,” the Browns said in a team statement. “He was a Cleveland Brown and Ohioan to his core. Schafrath’s unmatched work ethic helped establish what it means to be a Cleveland Brown. He was one of the most decorated offensive linemen in team history, earning numerous Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. Read More

17. 74-year-old woman doing yard work among several hurt in Cleveland shooting

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that left several people injured on Monday, including a woman who was working in her yard. It happened in the 9800 block of Marietta Avenue. According to police, a car pulled up to a group of people playing basketball in the street and “gunfire was exchanged.” A 74-year-old woman doing yard work was hit in the crossfire. A 19-year-old man, who was in the street, was struck. Additionally, an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old, who were in the car, were also hit. The conditions of the individuals shot are unknown. No additional information has been released. Read More

18. Judge says man who spent nearly 17 years behind bars, ‘wrongfully imprisoned’

After proclaiming his innocence for more than two decades, a Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge ruled Chris Miller was a “wrongfully imprisoned individual” Monday. Miller was convicted of the 2001 sexual assault of a Cleveland Heights woman inside her apartment. Read More

19. Woman who allegedly attacked beauty store owners pleads not guilty to felony charges

A 25-year-old woman whose attack on two Cleveland store owners was captured on camera appeared in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Monday after a grand jury indicted her on felony charges. Read More

