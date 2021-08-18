The Bijou Star Files: How Racism Hinders Black Dating and Relationships

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 18, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Black Love or War? How racism hinders Black dating and relationships

Slavery and racism historically prevented and disrupted Black marital unions and continues to plague the Black community and Black relationships today. Read More

Judge declares Cleveland Heights man wrongfully imprisoned for rape after being cleared by DNA evidence

A judge has ruled that a Cleveland Heights man who spent more than 16 years in prison for a rape that DNA evidence showed he did not commit was wrongfully imprisoned. The decision issued Monday means Christopher Miller, who has been free since 2018, is eligible to collect money from the state’s wrongful imprisonment fund. Read More

Anderson .Paak’s New Tattoo Gives Explicit Instructions About Posthumous Releases

Anderson .Paak may croon to “leave the door open” on the No. 1 pop hit but the Grammy-winning artist is shutting the door on the possibility of any posthumous music releases. The 35-year-old took to his Instagram Stories on Monday to share a photo of his new tattoo, which warns against people dropping his unreleased music after he’s dead. “When I’m gone please don’t release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached,” reads the tattoo on his forearm, which amounts to nine lines of text. “Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public.” Read More

Former MLB All-Star Felipe Vazquez Sentenced for Having Sex with 13-Year-Old

Former Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Felipe Vazquez was sentenced this week for sexual conduct with a 13-year-old girl in 2017. A Westmoreland County, Pa., jury in May convicted the 29-year-old, two-time Pirates All-Star on 15 counts, including statutory sexual assault, sexual abuse of children, child pornography and corruption of minors. Read More

Keyshia Cole Says Her Mother’s Death “Still Doesn’t Seem Real”

Singer Keyshia Cole has laid her late mother, Frankie Lons, to rest. The “I Should Have Cheated” singer took to Twitter on Tuesday (Aug. 17) to respond to a fan who sent their condolences to her. “Still doesn’t seem real,” Cole replied to the fan. “But it very much is .. dammit man.” On July 18, Lons passed away after reportedly overdosing at her Oakland home on her 61st birthday. The news was first announced by Cole’s sister, Elite Noel, on Instagram. Read More

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Tests Positive for COVID-19

“The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result,” the statement read. “Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently. Read More

Black Twitter Reacts to Awkwafina’s “Blaccent” After She Says She Refuses to Use Asian Accents

Awkwafina is a successful Asian-American actress and sort of rapper with NYC (specifically, Queens roots). However, the “cultural appropriator” tag has been bestowed upon her for years, and recently Twitter has revived the slander in full force. In a previous interview with VICE, the Shang-Chi and The Legend of the 10 Rings actress spoke about being against using an Asian accent to portray an Asian character. “I refuse to do accents,” she reportedly said. “I’m not OK with someone writing the Asian experience for an Asian character. I make it very clear, I don’t ever go out for auditions where I feel like I’m making a minstrel out of our people.” he quote went viral on Twitter on Monday (Aug. 16) and garnered a few responses from people who recalled when Awkwafina used to speak in a “blaccent” and use African American Vernacular English (AAVE) to become famous. Read More

Simon Said it, Now Falynn Guobadia Is Prego By The Assistant !?

RHOA of Atlanta 2.0 just came full circle as Falynn Guobadia announced that she is pregnant just weeks after the ink dried on her divorce from Porsha Williams fiancé’ Simon Guobadia. OHHH BABY YOU !! Read More

Porsha Williams Steps Into The Shade Room & Reacts To Falynn Pina’s Pregnancy News

Social media is still recovering from the recent news that Falynn Pina is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Jaylan Banks—and while fans are offering congrats and conspiracy theories, Porsha Williams took a different approach. Stepping directly into The Shade Room, Porsha Williams decided to “like” the video of Falynn Pina’s pregnancy announcement. Read More

Dear White People Is Returning For It’s 4th and Final Season On Netflix

Netflix’s hit series “Dear White People” is finally back for its fourth and final season—but this time the drama at Winchester University is turned into a musical filled with 90s hits! The final season of Netflix’s hit series “Dear White People” officially drops on September 22nd and it looks like things have definitely changed for our favorite group of college students. Read More

Young sisters shot in chest, 1 fatally, in Belmont Central shooting on NW Side, Chicago police say

A 7-year-old girl is dead and her 6-year-old sister is “fighting for her life” after they were shot Sunday in Belmont Central on the city’s Northwest Side, according to Chicago police. Read More

Bob Dylan Accused of Sexually Abusing 12-Year-Old Girl in 1965

Bob Dylan has been accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl back in 1965. In a new lawsuit filed Friday, a plaintiff named “J.C.” claims Dylan groomed, sexually abused, and physically threatened her. The alleged victim claims that Dylan – whose real name is Robert Zimmerman – abused her from April and May 1965. the alleged abuse happened in his Chelsea Hotel apartment in New York. Read More

Florida Couple Busted in Hawaii After Presenting Fake Vaccine Cards for Themselves and Children Born in 2016 and 2017

Authorities at the Hawaiian Attorney Generals Office have arrested two more travelers accused of presenting false vaccination cards. Read More

JAY-Z-Backed Cannabis Company Announces Troy Datcher as CEO; Becomes First Black CEO to Lead a Major Public Cannabis Company

On Monday, JAY-Z-backed cannabis company, The Parent Company, announced Troy Datcher as CEO. Read More

