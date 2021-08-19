The Bijou Star Files: COVID Causing Hair Loss!?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 19, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Drake Blames COVID-19 for Messing Up His Heart-Shaped Part

Drake revealed Monday that COVID-19 is the reason his heart-shaped hairline hasn’t been perfect lately. Drake fan page @drizzy_drake_vids posted side-by-side photos of the Canadian rapper with the caption “That heart is stressed,” alongside skull and laughing crying emojis. In the newest picture, Drake’s signature heart-shaped cutout faded out along the bottom. Read More

Chicago Pharmacist Charged for Stealing Covid-19 Vaccination Cards and Selling Them on Ebay for $10 a Pop

According to federal officials, a Chicago pharmacist stole Covid-19 vaccination cards and sold them on eBay for $10. Read More

TALIBAN ALLEGEDLY SHOOT, KILL WOMAN For Refusing To Wear A Burqa

Taliban members allegedly gunned down a woman in the streets of Afghanistan … just as Taliban officials swore they would not exact violence on women. Read More

LIZZO FACEBOOK DELETING HATEFUL COMMENTS

Facebook is stepping in to scrub hateful comments directed at Lizzo from its social media platforms … and some trolls are even getting their accounts removed..Read More

Michelle Williams Says It Took About 12 To 13 Years For Her To Watch The ‘106 & Park’ Performance Where She Fell

If there was one music program that was must-see television back in the day, it was definitely BET’s 106 & Park. Viewers had the chance to see their favorite celebrities, and also watched their live performances and interviews. However, if there is one moment in the show’s history that is constantly mentioned, it would have to be the Destiny’s Child performance from 2004. Read More

Death Toll In Haiti Has Risen To More Than 1,900 People Following 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake

Conditions in Haiti continue to worsen five days after a massive earthquake struck the southwestern part of the Caribbean island. CNN reports that officials have estimated the death toll at 1,941 people while countless remain missing. Hospitals in the country are reportedly overwhelmed as nearly 10,000 survivors sustained injuries during the earthquake. Read More

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Tests Positive For COVID-19 & Reportedly Has No Symptoms

Abbott is vaccinated and does not have any symptoms, the statement read. He apparently gets tested daily, and today he tested positive. Read More

Chris Cuomo Speaks On Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Resignation Saying He Urged Him To Resign

Almost a week after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation, his brother Chris Cuomo has chosen to address the ongoing situation. The CNN anchor addressed viewers of his prime-time show on Monday night after returning from a week-long vacation, according to The Washington Post. Read More

Texas Man Granted $5.5M in Lawsuit Against Restaurant Who Served Him Too Much Alcohol

According to the Houston Chronicle, a Texas man was granted $5.5 million in his case against a restaurant, alleging that the company overserved him drinks, which contributed to injuries incurred during an argument with another individual. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: