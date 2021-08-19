Who Is Floyd Ray Roseberry And Why Did He Want To Blow Up The Library Of Congress?

Washington D.C.’s Capitol Police found themselves in a tense standoff on Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. as a man with a pickup truck threatened to bomb places at and around the U.S. Capitol. He was apprehended parked outside the Library Of Congress after uploading a video to Facebook under the name Ray Roseberry.
Here is what we know about the suspect.
Floyd Ray Roseberry is a resident of Grover, a small town located in Cleveland County, North Carolina. Authorities say he had propane tanks in his vehicle and he posted a live video on Facebook demanding to speak with President Joe Biden or he would set off bombs he had placed in the truck. Facebook has since deleted the video and his account.
In the video he ranted about his freedoms being taken away and that he was willing to die for the cause, as shown by a video tweeted by HuffPost reporter Ryan J. Reilly.
Officials did not immediately provide a motive.
In his video, Roseberry used dogma language reminiscent of the same rhetoric used leading up to the January 6th Capitol riots, when Trump Supporters violently attacked America and tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election. He claimed to be an American Patriot,” and mentioned his disdain for illegal Mexicans, as well as immigrants from Afghanistan.” He also complained about superstar athletes getting healthcare, but he was left without treatment for his injured back. His videos eventually escalate into him daring Joe Biden to shoot his truck so he could be the catalyst to a revolution. “The revolution is on,” he said “It’s here. It’s today.” Heavy.com took screenshots of a few of Roseberry’s Facebook posts before his account was taken down; one of which was a shared video from Donald Trump Jr. blaming President Biden’s foreign policy for the unrest in Afghanistan.
Although his actions haven’t been received well amongst right-wing talking heads, his cause eerily resonates with a lot of white voters who believe the government is infringing on their civil liberties. As we see anti-vaxxers throw tantrums over mask mandates in schools or vaccination mandates in the private sector, a lot of white people in the South and Midwest are upset. Some of them feel even more empowered after the Jan 6th riot at the Capitol and hopefully, this isn’t the beginning of that empowerment manifesting into more tragedy.
Facts about Floyd Ray Roseberry:
1. Floyd Ray Roseberry is from Cleveland County, North Carolina.
2. He drove to Washington DC, from North Carolina to threaten the Library of Congress and its surrounding buildings with a car bomb.
3. He demanded to see Joe Biden and dared the Capitol Police to shoot him so the revolution would start.
4. His Facebook page was filled with patriotic photos, gifs, and other forms of content.
5. He attended and posted from the “Million MAGA March.”
6. Authorities have not released an official motive for the crime.
This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.
SEE ALSO:
BLM Protesters Getting Paid After ‘Karen’ Law Violated By Shop Owner Who Called Cops
R. Kelly Accuser Jerhonda Pace Testifies At Sex Trafficking Trial That Disgraced Singer Wanted Teen To Look Younger
Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries As Recovery, Rebuilding Begins
Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries As Recovery, Rebuilding Begins
1.Source:Getty 1 of 85
2.Source:Getty 2 of 85
3.Source:Getty 3 of 85
4.Source:Getty 4 of 85
5.Source:Getty 5 of 85
6.Source:Getty 6 of 85
7.Source:Getty 7 of 85
8.Source:Getty 8 of 85
9.Source:Getty 9 of 85
10.Source:Getty 10 of 85
11.Source:Getty 11 of 85
12.Source:Getty 12 of 85
13.Source:Getty 13 of 85
14.Source:Getty 14 of 85
15.Source:Getty 15 of 85
16.Source:Getty 16 of 85
17.Source:Getty 17 of 85
18.Source:Getty 18 of 85
19.Source:Getty 19 of 85
20.Source:Getty 20 of 85
21.Source:Getty 21 of 85
22.Source:Getty 22 of 85
23.Source:Getty 23 of 85
24.Source:Getty 24 of 85
25.Source:Getty 25 of 85
26.Source:Getty 26 of 85
27.Source:Getty 27 of 85
28.Source:Getty 28 of 85
29.Source:Getty 29 of 85
30.Source:Getty 30 of 85
31.Source:Getty 31 of 85
32.Source:Getty 32 of 85
33.Source:Getty 33 of 85
34.Source:Getty 34 of 85
35.Source:Getty 35 of 85
36.Source:Getty 36 of 85
37.Source:Getty 37 of 85
38.Source:Getty 38 of 85
39.Source:Getty 39 of 85
40.Source:Getty 40 of 85
41.Source:Getty 41 of 85
42.Source:Getty 42 of 85
43.Source:Getty 43 of 85
44.Source:Getty 44 of 85
45.Source:Getty 45 of 85
46.Source:Getty 46 of 85
47.Source:Getty 47 of 85
48.Source:Getty 48 of 85
49.Source:Getty 49 of 85
50.Source:Getty 50 of 85
51.Source:Getty 51 of 85
52.Source:Getty 52 of 85
53.Source:Getty 53 of 85
54.Source:Getty 54 of 85
55.Source:Getty 55 of 85
56.Source:Getty 56 of 85
57.Source:Getty 57 of 85
58.Source:Getty 58 of 85
59.Source:Getty 59 of 85
60.Source:Getty 60 of 85
61.Source:Getty 61 of 85
62.Source:Getty 62 of 85
63.Source:Getty 63 of 85
64.Source:Getty 64 of 85
65.Source:Getty 65 of 85
66.Source:Getty 66 of 85
67.Source:Getty 67 of 85
68.Source:Getty 68 of 85
69.Source:Getty 69 of 85
70.Source:Getty 70 of 85
71.Source:Getty 71 of 85
72.Source:Getty 72 of 85
73.Source:Getty 73 of 85
74.Source:Getty 74 of 85
75.Source:Getty 75 of 85
76.Source:Getty 76 of 85
77.Source:Getty 77 of 85
78.Source:Getty 78 of 85
79.Source:Getty 79 of 85
80.Source:Getty 80 of 85
81.Source:Getty 81 of 85
82.Source:Getty 82 of 85
83.Source:Getty 83 of 85
84.Source:Getty 84 of 85
85.Source:Getty 85 of 85
Who Is Floyd Ray Roseberry And Why Did He Want To Blow Up The Library Of Congress? was originally published on newsone.com