Show Us Your Best Cedar Point Memories To Win Tickets!!

Cedar Point has something for the whole family, with live shows, world class coasters, expansive children’s areas, unique food options, overnight stays, and seasonal special events. With a 150-year history of providing fun for all ages, it’s time to share some of your best memories for a chance to win tickets during our Cedar Point Photo Contest.

To enter, simply upload a pic of a fantastic moment you experienced while at Cedar Point and you’re in! Be sure to include contact info, because we will be selecting two photos – and those photos will both get a pair of tickets!

ALL NEW FUN AWAITS! Buy tickets in advance and save at cedarpoint.com.

New in 2021! Join Trapper Dan’s crew of bandits on a suspense filled trip down the Snake River as you help transport his goods for trade. Setting sail from 11:00 am – 8:00 pm daily, through September 6th, this scenic attraction is perfect for the whole family to enjoy together.

SPECIAL OFFER! 2022 Season Pass (Available Now):

For a limited time, get your 2022 Cedar Point Gold Season Pass at the lowest price of the season – just 99 dollars – at cedarpoint.com! Enjoy unlimited access to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores in 2022, plus FREE HalloWeekends for the rest of this year.

Enjoy free fall visits to Cedar Point when you purchase a 2022 Gold Season Pass! Purchase by September 6th and get the best price of the season – just 99 dollars.

