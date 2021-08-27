The Bijou Star Files: Kanye Might Be Changing His Name But Kim Ain’t

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 27, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST I’M NOT CHANGING MY NAME …I’m Still A West!!!

Kim Kardashian West is saying nay to Ye … she’s not following Kanye West’s lead in the name change department. Read More

US troops and Afghans killed in suicide attacks outside Kabul airport

Thirteen US service members and at least 60 Afghans have been killed in two bombing attacks outside Kabul’s airport, according to the Pentagon and Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health. Read More

With more than 100,000 people in the hospital with Covid-19 in the US, this August is worse than last, expert says

More than 100,000 people are hospitalized with Covid-19 in the US — the first time that level has been reached since January — as medical workers say they’re once again struggling to treat waves of patients…Read More

Poll shows half of U.S. workers favor employee shot mandate

Half of American workers are in favor of vaccine requirements at their workplaces, according to a new poll, at a time when such mandates gain traction following the federal government’s full approval of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine. Read More

‘Exhaustion,’ ‘frustration’: Why some vaccinated people are losing motivation to stay safe

Abby Sowa says she has been “super conscientious” of COVID-19 precautions, always wearing her mask and avoiding large crowds – but now, the ongoing pandemic is taking its toll to the point where it’s shifting her mindset and behavior. Read More

Robotaxi Service Begins Testing In San Francisco For Ride Sharing

As technology continues to change, one company is changing the rideshare experience and trying to give Uber and Lyft a run for their money! After years of testing, Waymo has created a driver-supported robotaxi service that has begun additional testing to service riders in the Bay Area…Read More

ZOË KRAVITZ DIVORCE FINAL

Zoë Kravitz is starting a new chapter as a single lady … because her divorce has been finalized. Read More

Saweetie Slams Report Alleging She Has Been Spending Time With Quavo

It’s been a few months since Saweetie and Quavo called it quits on their relationship, and the two seem to be focused on getting their own money and putting out bomb music for their fans. Recently, word started to spread about the Icy Girl and the Huncho spending time together again and Saweetie had a little time to straighten things out! Read More

Then In More Saweetie News…Talk About Having a Coke and A Smile

During a recent sit-down interview with Saweetie, Chloe Bailey spoke about how she deals with the negativity on social media and the pressure to live up to something that she’s not. Read More

