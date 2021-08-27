LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

We are again reminded that the world is smaller than we think. A New York woman is now lit because she could be Cardi B’s twin.

As spotted on Page Six Becalis has a doppelganger in New York City. Earlier this week a hair stylist posted a video of her client after finishing her appointment. While her edges were immaculate it wasn’t her hair that caught The Internets’ attention. The female, who is only known as Ashley, bears an uncanny resemblance to the Bronx bombshell. So much so the clip quickly went viral soon after the hairdresser released it.

Naturally the reactions spoke to the obvious and Twitter users made it clear the Almanzar (Bardi’s last name) DNA is strong. One user wrote “i’ve never seen someone look SO MUCH like someone else and not be related to them…. wtf?!?!!!”.

But if you ask Ms. Ashley she doesn’t think she looks like Cardi at all. In an interview with Allure she detailed her newfound fame. “Everywhere I go, [I hear] ‘she looks like Cardi B.’ They’ll say it under their breath, and I’ll hear it,” she says. “I literally try to look every time somebody says it, but I don’t see it”. Nevertheless she reveals that most of the feedback on the comparison has been overwhelmingly positive so she is cool with the newfound attention. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, who just recently made a very pregnant cameo at Migos’s HOT 97 Summer Jam set, has not commented on Cardi C just yet.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

Cardi C?: New York Woman Goes Viral For Looking Exactly Like Cardi B was originally published on hiphopwired.com

