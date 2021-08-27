RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Kanye West Replaces Jay-Z’s ‘Donda’ Verse With DaBaby

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
BET Hiphop Awards Da Baby

Source: (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic) / (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic)

Kanye West held yet another DONDA listening event Thursday night this time in his hometown Chicago and this may be the most controversial one yet!

One of the biggest talked about moments was when Kanye brought out DaBaby who has been in a ton of controversy and also brought out  Marilyn Manson who is currently facing several rape and sexual assault allegations.

So, fans were sitting very confused at the praise Kanye was showing to both artists. However, things got even more strange when Da Baby seemingly replaced Jay-Z on one of his DONDA tracks.

Fans all over social media began questioning where HOV was and some even said DaBaby’s verse was better than HOV’s!

Not sure if Kanye has officially replaced Jigga on the track or maybe he will feature both on his new album, but either way check out the snippet below and fan reactions.

EXPLICIT CONTENT

Kanye West Replaces Jay-Z’s ‘Donda’ Verse With DaBaby  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Steve Harvey - Family Fued Live

Steve Harvey Set to Become the Next TV…

 4 hours ago
08.27.21

Thandie Newton Was Not Happy With How Her…

 8 hours ago
08.27.21

Cardi C?: New York Woman Goes Viral For…

 9 hours ago
08.27.21

Shaquille O’Neal Reveals Why He Left Reebok To…

 9 hours ago
08.27.21
Exclusives
Close