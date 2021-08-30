LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes revealed that her husband Gregg Leakes is in his battle with colon cancer.

On Saturday (August 28), NeNe informed guests at her lounge in Atlanta Gregg was preparing to “transition to the other side.”

The 53-year-old Leakes made the comments not long after she was chastised by a group of patrons for not wishing one of them a happy birthday. She asked for love and respect during this difficult time.

“You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now,” she said in a recording of her Saturday appearance. “When people approach and say, ‘You’re rude because you don’t want to say happy birthday,’ my husband is at home dying. I don’t want to say ‘happy birthday.’”

The 67-year-old Gregg Leakes was first diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2018 yet the cancer went into remission in 2019. Earlier this year, Leakes revealed his cancer had returned in a more aggressive nature and was hospitalized for six weeks following a June surgery.

During Gregg’s first battle with cancer, Nene opened up about battling depression while taking care of her husband.

“Being a care taker and doing something like caring for someone with cancer for the first time in my life, then to have to be the bread winner for everything, it’s a lot,” Leakes told Hollywood Life. “The overseer of everything in our life, it was a lot of pressure and it really did feel like depression.”

She added, “I don’t really know what depression is, but I was speaking to my OBGYN and I was telling her a lot about how I felt and she said, “I think that you’re going through a depression,” and I didn’t really know what a depression felt like except for what anyone said.”

The couple first wed in 1997 before divorcing in 2011. Two years later, they remarried.

NeNe Leakes Shares Heartbreaking Update About Husband Gregg Leakes’ Cancer Fight was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com