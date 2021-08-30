National
HomeNational

NeNe Leakes Shares Heartbreaking Update About Husband Gregg Leakes’ Cancer Fight

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Nene Leakes Celebrates The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening Weekend

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes revealed that her husband Gregg Leakes is in his battle with colon cancer.

On Saturday (August 28), NeNe informed guests at her lounge in Atlanta Gregg was preparing to “transition to the other side.”

The 53-year-old Leakes made the comments not long after she was chastised by a group of patrons for not wishing one of them a happy birthday. She asked for love and respect during this difficult time.

“You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now,” she said in a recording of her Saturday appearance. “When people approach and say, ‘You’re rude because you don’t want to say happy birthday,’ my husband is at home dying. I don’t want to say ‘happy birthday.’”

The 67-year-old Gregg Leakes was first diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2018 yet the cancer went into remission in 2019. Earlier this year, Leakes revealed his cancer had returned in a more aggressive nature and was hospitalized for six weeks following a June surgery.

During Gregg’s first battle with cancer, Nene opened up about battling depression while taking care of her husband.

“Being a care taker and doing something like caring for someone with cancer for the first time in my life, then to have to be the bread winner for everything, it’s a lot,” Leakes told Hollywood Life. “The overseer of everything in our life, it was a lot of pressure and it really did feel like depression.”

She added, “I don’t really know what depression is, but I was speaking to my OBGYN and I was telling her a lot about how I felt and she said, “I think that you’re going through a depression,” and I didn’t really know what a depression felt like except for what anyone said.”

The couple first wed in 1997 before divorcing in 2011. Two years later, they remarried.

NeNe Leakes Calls Rumors About Separation From Gregg Leakes ‘Fake News’

10 photos Launch gallery

NeNe Leakes Calls Rumors About Separation From Gregg Leakes ‘Fake News’

Continue reading NeNe Leakes Calls Rumors About Separation From Gregg Leakes ‘Fake News’

NeNe Leakes Calls Rumors About Separation From Gregg Leakes ‘Fake News’

[caption id="attachment_3024648" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Paul Marotta / Getty[/caption] NeNe Leakes hasn’t been the same since her husband Gregg Leakes was diagnosed with cancer. While the ‘RHOA’ star is understandably struggling with her emotions and situation, she’s made it clear she and Gregg’s relationship was strained. On last night’s episode of the beloved Bravo series, NeNe revealed she and Gregg were sleeping in separate rooms, discussing living in separating houses and considering separation. However, that episode was filmed months ago and, despite the perception of their marriage, NeNe says they’re all good. “Oh Lawd! They say we separated now @greggleakes #fakenews I appreciate you tho Gregg for accepting and understanding that being a care taker is something I’ve never done and i have truly done the best i know how all while making tons of mistakes along the way,” she wrote on Twitter. https://www.instagram.com/p/BvJ4P_SnB6_/  

NeNe Leakes Shares Heartbreaking Update About Husband Gregg Leakes’ Cancer Fight  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Videos
Latest
adidas Originals x Kanye West YEEZY SEASON 1 - Front Row & Backstage

Ye’ Finally!! Kanye West Has Released ‘DONDA’

 1 day ago
08.29.21
Steve Harvey - Family Fued Live

Steve Harvey Set to Become the Next TV…

 3 days ago
08.27.21

Thandie Newton Was Not Happy With How Her…

 3 days ago
08.27.21

Cardi C?: New York Woman Goes Viral For…

 3 days ago
08.27.21
Exclusives
Close