The Bijou Star Files: R. Kelly Had Women Fight And Twerk For Cake!?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 2, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

R Kelly would make his girlfriends fight each other

Kelly’s former assistant Suzette Mayweather alleges that the R&B crooner would make his girlfriends fight if they misbehaved and recounted an occurrence from January 2016 where Kelly made the women twerk for a piece of his birthday cake. Read More

Officers and paramedics charged in death of Elijah McClain

A grand jury has returned a 32-count indictment against officers and paramedics involved in the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who was put in a chokehold by Aurora police and injected with a sedative during an August 2019 arrest, Colorado’s attorney general announced Wednesday. Read More

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a student at a North Carolina high school is in custody

One student was fatally wounded Wednesday in a shooting at a high school in the North Carolina city of Winston-Salem, and the suspect is in custody, officials said. Read More

MASTER P TO HELP NEW ORLEANS WITH HIS LA GREAT WATER COMPANY FOLLOWING HURRICANE IDA

“If you need some help or need some assistance, we gonna make sure our people get water,” Master P said. Read More

Security Monitor at Miami School Arrested After Footage Captured Him Punching Student

A security guard at a Miami-Dade middle school has been arrested after cameras captured him punching a student. Read More

Several major movie releases postponed due to Delta Variant

‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Releases Delayed Amid Delta Surge. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

