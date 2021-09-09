- CLE
Home- CLE

More than 3,000 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

According to NBC4i, The Ohio Department of Health Director says there are now over 3,000 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 throughout the state, with 800 of those patients in intensive care.

Dr. Gastaldo addressed the question of breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among the fully vaccinated. He said the majority of breakthrough cases are in people above the age of 80, those with compromised immune systems, and transplant patients.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

New cases of Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday came in at 6,823, with 457 new hospitalizations. The 21-day case average is now more than 4,600, with a new variant — variant ‘mu’ — now detected in Ohio.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

70 photos Launch gallery

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

Continue reading Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive and/or dying from the coronavirus. Researchers are learning more about COVID-19, but unfortunately many from all walks of life have contracted the virus including in Hollywood, Politics, and the world of Sports. See the full list below.        

The Latest:

More than 3,000 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Videos
Latest
GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020

Lizzo Shows Her Love for the Frontline Workers…

 1 hour ago
09.09.21
Large Numbers Of Detroit Health Care Workers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Look At God, Gospel Artist Sings While Waiting…

 20 hours ago
09.08.21
Nene Leakes Celebrates The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening Weekend

NeNe Leakes Holds Celebration of Life Her Husband…

 21 hours ago
09.08.21
U.S.-NEW YORK-MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE-COVID-19

Macy’s Annual Thanksgiving Parade Returning to Full Force…

 24 hours ago
09.08.21
Exclusives
Close