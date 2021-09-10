Common Weighs In On ‘A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2’ + Finding Peace & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Common is an actor, an activist and one of the greatest rappers Chicago ever produced! With his new album A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2 in stores now, he checks in with KG Smooth to discuss the album, his thought process in recording new music, his favorite tracks such as “When We Move,” working with Fela Kuti’s son, his spirituality and whether it’s grown during the pandemic and more!

“When We Move is one of my favorites,” he tells KG. “It has a funk to it and a soul to it. It features Black Thought of The Roots and Seun Kuti, Fela Kuti’s son. And you know Fela Kuti is like – one of the greatest artist of all time from Nigeria creating that Afrobeat music from the ’70s, ’80s and early ’90s. His son blessed this song and really took it to an international level to me. The song itself, the concept of it, the thought of it is like, ‘When we move, the world follows saying, as Black people we have so much power.’ It’s a celebration of us in a great way.”

Watch the full interview with Common below and stream A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2 as well!

