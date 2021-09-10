LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Trina, veteran rap queen and star of Love & Hip Hop Miami, has just revealed on social media that she’s on her way down the aisle soon after announcing her engagement.

The self-proclaimed “Baddest B**ch” will soon be “the baddest bride” following her surprising news. Trina made the revelation while on a livestream with fitness guru Stormy Wellington (seen above), with the rap star exclaiming that she “had a big night last night” that resulted in a big ring on her finger.

Although she didn’t immediately say who the lucky guy is, many have assumed it’s her longtime boyfriend Raymond Taylor who also goes by the rap moniker Ray Almighty. The pair has been pretty public with the relationship, even displaying their affection for the Love & Hip Hop Miami cameras in addition to a very romantic Valentine’s Day post that Ray dedicated to Trina earlier this year in celebration of their 5th anniversary.

Trina has been pretty open for the most part when it comes to the men she’s gotten serious with over the years. As many rap fans know, the Diamond Princess emcee dated fellow rap vet Lil Wayne in the mid 2000s, followed by a three-year relationship with basketball player Kenyon Martin during his time on the Denver Nuggets. Just before dating Ray Almighty, she also was linked to French Montana back in 2013 before they called it quits in 2014 following an alleged love triangle involving Khloe Kardashian.

Major congrats to Trina on her engagement! Take a look below to see a clip from Love & Hip Hop Miami where she’s all smiles while speaking on her relationship with Ray Almighty — we’re sure the nuptials will be broadcasted on the show in the near future as well:

The Baddest Bride! Rap Star Trina Announces Engagement was originally published on blackamericaweb.com