On Tuesday night (Sept. 14), the fan-favorite Verzuz competition will be adding a new chapter when Fat Joe and Ja Rule go head-to-head and hit-for-hit in Madison Square Garden. Alhough it’s not the 50 Verzuz Ja that we had hoped for, don’t dismiss a Fofty appearance just yet.

Recently TMZ caught up with the once cornerstone of the Murder Inc. record label to talk about his upcoming battle with Fat Joe in which Joey Crack promised to “drag” Ja through the streets with his block huggin’ records. Taking the “threats” in stride, Ja said he would be comfortable taking it to the streets with Joe, but when the subject came to 50 Cent, Ja felt that 50 doesn’t deserve his attention anymore saying, “He had his shot. I wanted him in the doghouse first, knowwhati’msayin?!! He didn’t wanna come to the doghouse.”

Truth be told, we all wanted that 50 Cent Verzuz Ja Rule to happen and athough Ja was more than happy to oblige with the culture’s request, 50 for whatever reason declined. Safe bet it would have sparked the kind of hype and viewership that would’ve rivaled that of Jeezy Verzuz Gucci Mane.

That being said, there have been rumblings that 50 might actually pop up at MSG when Fat Joe and Ja Rule come face-to-face. That rumor is something that Ja Rule says would be the “dumbest thing ever. You didn’t wanna get in the Garden with me but you wanna make a guest appearance?! Come on. Bring it on, baby!”

Man, imagine it goes from a Fat Joe Verzuz Ja Rule to a 50 Cent Verzuz Ja Rule halfway through the show? Not for nothing, but Ja would probably win. The man did have a catalogue of hits that spanned a few years. Just sayin.’

Ja Rule Addresses 50 Cent Verzuz Rumor was originally published on hiphopwired.com

