Judge Commits Suicide As FBI Prepared To Arrest Him

Caroline County Circuit Court Judge Jonathan Newell was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound the same day FBI agents went to his house to arrest him.

According to investigators, Newell was wanted on federal charges for child pornography. Back in July, police responded to a cabin on Hoopers Island after a child found a video camera in the bathroom and called his parents.

In the police report, there were 6 boys staying overnight with Newell in the cabin. But, court documents said Newell denied placing the camera. However, he later went to his bedroom and swallowed a memory card from a box with camera equipment. Investigators took him to the hospital where a CT scan showed the memory card in his body.

Police searched Newell’s cabin, truck, boat and office and found multiple digital devices and a hard drive that showed videos of boys showering inside his home.

According to court documents, several boys told police that Newell checked their naked bodies for ticks while in the bathroom in his home.

On Friday (September 10), police went to Newell’s home to arrest him. He was found dead from that self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Newell was appointed to the Caroline County Circuit Court by Gov. Larry Hogan in August 2016. Before that, he served as the Caroline County State’s Attorney for 13 years.

