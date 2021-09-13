- CLE
Home- CLE

This Ohio Hospital’s ICU is Full Because of COVID-19

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

According to NBC4i, The Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC) posted the message on social media on Saturday. “This is an announcement we never wanted to make: Our ICU is at capacity,” the top of the message reads.

The post says the hospital “desperately” needs to the community’s help and explains getting vaccinated, wearing masks, and social distancing can all help. Usually when SOMC is strapped for resources, it can transfer patients to other hospitals.

Most of SOMC’s COVID patients are not vaccinated, according to Faulini. She says some have begged to get the vaccine when they’re about to be put on a ventilator.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

This Ohio Hospital’s ICU is Full Because of COVID-19  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
2015 'Keep A Child Alive' Black Ball - Arrivals

Swizz Beatz Surprise Born Day Cypher With The…

 27 mins ago
09.13.21
2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Chlöe Is Grown and Her VMA Performance Was…

 31 mins ago
09.13.21
Mercedes Benz Paris Men&apos;s Fashion Week

Kanye Has Stopped Following Kim K on Instagram!!!

 4 hours ago
09.13.21

Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Makes Billboard Hot 100…

 5 hours ago
09.13.21
Exclusives
Close