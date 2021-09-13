According to NBC4i, The Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC) posted the message on social media on Saturday. “This is an announcement we never wanted to make: Our ICU is at capacity,” the top of the message reads.
The post says the hospital “desperately” needs to the community’s help and explains getting vaccinated, wearing masks, and social distancing can all help. Usually when SOMC is strapped for resources, it can transfer patients to other hospitals.
Most of SOMC’s COVID patients are not vaccinated, according to Faulini. She says some have begged to get the vaccine when they’re about to be put on a ventilator.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Win Tickets To ‘Legends Of Hip Hop’ Tour!
- Win TWO Pair Of Tickets To See Leon Bridges Live
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Swizz Beatz Surprise Born Day Cypher With The Legendary ‘Super Cat’
- Chlöe Is Grown and Her VMA Performance Was Pure Fire [VIDEO]
- Kanye Has Stopped Following Kim K on Instagram!!!
- Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Makes Billboard Hot 100 History – First Album With Nine Top 10 Singles
- The Bijou Star Files: Subway Worker Get’s Suspended For Getting Robbed!?
- Exonerated 5 Member Yusef Salaam Running For Political Office
- Common and H.E.R ‘Shine A Light’ on Parents Lost to 9/11 Terror Attacks
- Maia Chaka, First Black Woman To Ref NFL Game, Is A Proud HBCU Grad
- Front Page News: Tropical Storm Nicholas On The Way To Texas & Rock T’s Sports Update [WATCH]
- Hot Spot: Drake & Kanye West Were Scheduled For A Verzuz…Guess Who Declined! [WATCH]
This Ohio Hospital’s ICU is Full Because of COVID-19 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com