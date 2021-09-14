LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Twitter just can’t seem to get its own verification process right, the company hopes the third time will be the charm.

Twitter first relaunched its verification process back in May much to the excitement of those who have been trying to get that highly-coveted blue check next to their Twitter handles. The social media company claimed that it had been working on the process for months and ushered in a new policy that provided more clarity to the process based on feedback the company received from users. Well, Twitter’s verification process still was still a mess and once again was put on hold but has since been relaunched once again.

The Verge reports Twitter decided to halt the process after “numerous cases of genuinely notable and influential figures going unverified.” This writer has tried numerous times to get verified but has failed numerous times so you can insert the Isaiah Thomas meme from The Last Dance, cause we have no clue what that criteria is at all.

According to Twitter in order to qualify to receive a blue check your account must fit the criteria in these six categories:

Government

Companies, brands, and organizations

News organizations and journalists

Entertainment

Sports and gaming

Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals

Also, your account must be “authentic, notable, and active,” according to Twitter’s initial blog post.

Whatever the case, Twitter hopes this will clear up any confusion (it hasn’t) when undergoing the process which can now be accessed again by navigating through your account’s Account Information hub.

We wish you good luck on your journey to get a blue check.

Photo: picture alliance / Getty

After Another Brief Pause, Twitter Restarts Its Profile Verification Process

