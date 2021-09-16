LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Reality Star Mo Fayne has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.

This is due to his involvement in a PPP loan fraud case.

Word is that Fayne submitted a $3.7 million PPP loan application and falsely claimed his company had 107 employees and a monthly payroll of $1,490,200. The PPP loan that Mo obtained was in the name of Flame Trucking.

As reported by TMZ, Fayne cut a deal and pleaded guilty to 6 counts, including bank and wire fraud. He then took the money, funded his lifestyle, and bought items like a Rolls Royce and jewelry, and he even tried to start a business.

In return prosecutors dropped 14 other charges. Still even though he faced a 30-year-sentence he ultimately ended up with a whopping 17.5 years. The Georgia native, Fayne, 37, is looking to get out when he is 54 years old.

Fayne will now have to pay back almost $5 million.

‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Mo Fayne Gets 17 Years in Prison was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: