Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Should Lil Mo Forgive Fat Joe For Calling Her A Dusty B**ch Who Lives In A Crackhouse?

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

The “Hot Spot” today sees things heating up between Lil Mo and Fat Joe for all the wrong reasons, and we also send our well wishes to Wendy Williams as she recovers after testing positive for COVID-19.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Lil Mo’s beef with Joe became so viral that even Remy Ma stepped in to defend her rap mentor, so we’re just praying the “Superwoman” singer accepts one of his multiple social media apologies before things get spicy between two of the most respected  women in hip-hop.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Let Da Brat fill you in on the news in today’s “Hot Spot” report on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

 

 

Hot Spot: Should Lil Mo Forgive Fat Joe For Calling Her A Dusty B**ch Who Lives In A Crackhouse?  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Hollywood Exteriors And Landmarks - 2020

CBS to Retool ‘The Activist’ From Competition to…

 4 hours ago
09.16.21
ABC's "The Chase"

REPORT: ‘Jeopardy!’ Will Have Only Two Guest Hosts…

 4 hours ago
09.16.21

EXCLUSIVE: The Guys from Issa Rae’s ‘Sweet Life:…

 5 hours ago
09.16.21
US-IT-COMPANY-STOCKS-IPO-INTERNET-FACEBOOK

Woman Robbed and Another Shot While Buying a…

 5 hours ago
09.16.21
Exclusives
Close