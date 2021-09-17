Adam Sandler Spotted in Philly Filming a Movie!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Adam Sandler was spotted in Philly and greeted with loud cheers as he took a break from filming his new Netflix movie “Hustle”.

The famous actor was seen near Green Lane and Cresson Street in the city’s Manayunk neighborhood.

Adam was asked by Gabriela Castaño:

“How you likin’ Philly?” she asked

“I love Philly,” Sandler replied.

Many don’t know that other scenes were shot earlier this year but this was a first for Manayunk. And if you know anything about Manayunk, it’s highly traveled, a hot spot for fun activities and that cars are always parked up and down the narrow streets. So this meant that all residents had to move their car in preparation for the filming.

“I hope the parking is going OK,” Sandler said to the crowd.

So now I’m sure you are wondering, what the movie is all about. The Netflix movie, “Hustle” is being co-produced by LeBron James and Sandler plays a fired basketball scout who discovers a great basketball player while abroad and brings him back to America to show their worth and to prove they’re both NBA-worthy.

A date of “Hustle” has not yet been released.

