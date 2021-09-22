The Bijou Star Files: Joy Reid ‘Missing White Woman Syndrome’ Comment

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 22, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

GABBY PETITO Body Found Is Hers …CORONER SAYS IT WAS HOMICIDE

Gabby Petito’s body has, indeed, been recovered in Wyoming — and the Coroner says this was a homicide. Read More

MSNBC’s Joy Reid Trends For ‘Missing White Woman Syndrome’ Comment While Speaking About The Gabby Petito Case (Video) On Tuesday, Joy Reid trended on Twitter after making a few comments about the media’s inconsistencies and double standards pertaining to the Gabby Petito case and missing Black people. Read More

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS SUPERDOME CATCHES ON FIRE… Flames And Smoke Billow From Roof

Superdome officials say they believe the fire began in a gutter tub on the roof after a pressure washer had caught fire. Read More

KYM WHITLEY Sues Green Thumb Nursery… I GOT NOTHING BUT BLACK & BLUE!!!

Kym Whitley was trying to get her green thumb on, but instead, ended up badly bruised — so she claims in a new lawsuit against a plant shop. Read More

RIHANNA I REALLY WANNA SELL THIS MANSION …Relists Hwood Hills Home

Rihanna’s apparently had enough of her home that sits high above L.A.’s famous Hollywood Blvd. … so it’s back on the market for the second time. Read More

.

Oregon School Staffer Suspended After Dressing Up In ‘Blackface’ As Rosa Parks To Reportedly Protest Vaccine Mandate

One woman’s alleged protest against a vaccine mandate implemented by the Oregon school district she works for could cost her her job but it’s the way she protested that has her in hot water. Read More

Boston Students Ride Party Bus With Stripper Pole Amid Driver Shortage

Amid an ongoing shortage of bus drivers, high school students in Boston were forced to ride on a party bus for their field trip. According to one of the teachers, the bus featured neon lights and a stripper pole, typical of a party bus. Read More

St. Louis Couple Famous for Waving Guns at BLM Protestors May Lose Law Licenses

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who made headlines for waving guns at Black Lives Matter protestors last summer, could have their licenses to practice law suspended. Read More

Nicki Minaj’s Husband’s Accuser to Sit Down with Hosts of ‘The Real’

The woman who accused Nicki Minaj‘s husband, Kenneth Petty, of sexual assault will be joining the ladies of ‘The Real‘ on Wednesday for an exclusive sit-down. Read More

Joe Biden Urges Supreme Court Not to Overturn The Roe v. Wade Ruling

President Joe Biden’s administration urged the Supreme Court not to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide in an upcoming case involving a restrictive Mississippi law. Read More

Johnson & Johnson Says Second Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine Will Boots Protection Against Severe Cases of the Virus

Johnson & Johnson has announced that a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccine had increased its effectiveness against moderate to severe forms of the disease in the United States to 94%. Read More

Jermaine Dupri Flexes Songwriting Honors: “I Am In A Seat Puff Daddy Can’t Pay For” [Photo + Video]

We’re waiting for news that Dr. Dre has entered the chat, but until then, fans continue to watch as Jermaine Dupri and Diddy go at it over their catalogs. Read More

Jake Gyllenhaal Clarifies His Viral Bathing Comment [Photo]

Jake Gyllenhaal has clarified that he does shower following his previous comments claiming that he finds bathing to be “less necessary, at times”. Read More

Will Smith Mansion: Fire Trucks Rush to Actor’s Malibu Home Amid Reports of Blaze

Fire trucks and an ambulance were seen Monday going to the $42 million dream home Will Smith built in Calabasas, Calif., amid reports of a fire and someone being treated at the scene. Read More

Sarah Dash, Co-Founder of Labelle, Dead at 76 [Photos + Video]

Sarah Dash, co-founder of the legendary pop and R&B trio Labelle with Patti LaBelle and a respected session vocalist with Keith Richards, died Monday. She was 76. Read More

R. Kelly Was Unable To Produce One Of His Own Witnesses On The First Day Of His Defense

After testimony from 45 witnesses over 20 days, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn are rested their case against R. Kelly. Read More

Wack 100 Responds to Kim Kardashian’s Lawyer Over Sex Tape Slam: ‘Try Me’

Is there another Kim Kardashian feat. Ray J sex tape or isn’t there? Read More

Wendy Williams’ Ex Posts Cryptic “Health Is Wealth, Not Money” Message Amidst Reports Of Wendy Allegedly “Drinking Everyday” Before Hospitalization

Wendy Williams‘ ex-husband Kevin Hunter seems ready to celebrate his birthday in new photos but was he taking shots at the TV host? Read More

Kanye West Allegedly Boasted About Hooking Up W/ Christina Milian: He Was Saying How Good The Sex Was

Did Kanye West hook up with Christina Milian? Read More

Chris Brown Calls Out Abuse Against Haitian Immigrants At U.S. Border: Herding Us Up Like Cattle Farmers!

Chris Brown is calling attention to the concerning behavior at the US border in Texas as footage of US Patrol Agents forcefully confronting and removing Haitian immigrants surfaced. Read More

Nicki Minaj Facing $20 Million Lawsuit From Reporter, Rapper Previously Leaked Her Phone Number & Address While Accusing Her Of Harassment

Did Nicki Minaj threaten a reporter? Read More

August Alsina Seemingly Retires From Music: These Last Couple Projects Are Likely To Be The Last

Could August Alsina be retiring from music? Fans may have to prepare themselves as singer August Alsina, 29, maybe retiring from music. R ead More

Steve Harvey on Lori’s Relationship With Michael B. Jordan: ‘It’s the First Time She’s Been Happy’

Steve Harvey is still one of his daughter’s biggest supporters when it comes to Lori’s relationship with Michael B. Jordan. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: