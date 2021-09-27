The Bijou Star Files: FedEx Driver Fired For Skipping on BLM Supporters

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 27, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

FedEx Driver Fired For Refusing To Deliver Packages To Customers Who Support President Biden And #BlackLivesMatter

A FedEx worker is now looking for a new job because of his racist TikTok video. In the now-viral clip, the former FedEx driver states that he refuses to deliver packages to any customers who openly support the #BlackLivesMatter movement and President Biden. Read More

KELLY Alleged Net Worth Mocked… -$2 MILLION?!?

Kelly is so deep in the red, a lot of people are claiming to be richer than him — that is, if you believe a site’s estimation of his net worth … which has it pegged as a negative. Read More

SAN DIEGO PADRES WOMAN, TODDLER PLUNGE TO DEATHS …At Petco Park Before Game

A woman and her child fell from near the top tier of a multi-story baseball park in San Diego — a plunge that killed both of them … and now cops are reportedly calling it suspect. Read More

OFFSET HELPS PAY FOR ‘FRIDAY’ STAR’S FUNERAL …Other Celebs Pitch In Too

Anthony Johnson‘s family is no longer burdened with funeral costs … thanks to the generosity of celebs like Offset. Read More

MICHAEL JORDAN WORN UNDIES SELL FOR $2,784 ‘Show Definite Use’

Think your new J’s are the s**t? Nah, think again … ’cause somebody just copped a real deal pair of Michael Jordan‘s worn underwear, and they cost about 3 grand!! Read More

LIL BABY’S CELEB JEWELER NO MORE FAKE PATEK PHILIPPE’S ON MY WATCH!!! Here’s What I’m Doing …

Lil Baby‘s celeb jeweler is doing more than just profusely apologizing to the rapper for selling him a fake Patek Philippe watch … he’s taking costly action so it never happens again. Read More

JEFFREY JORDAN, MJ’S SON ACCUSED OF ASSAULT Allegedly Attacked Hospital Staff After Slip & Fall

Jordan was booked Saturday for one count of aggravated assault of a healthcare professional. He has since been released. Read More

BILL MAHER BLACK NATIONAL ANTHEM PROMOTES SEGREGATION

Bill Maher laid it all out Friday night … saying the United States is becoming a segregated nation again, and the latest evidence is the push for 2 National Anthems. Read More

FLOYD MAYWEATHER OPEN TO OSCAR DE LA HOYA FIGHT …Wants More Than $100 Mil

Floyd Mayweather vs. Oscar De La Hoya 2?! Read More

MICHAEL K. WILLIAMS Official Cause of Death …FENTANYL, HEROIN OVERDOSE

Michael K. Williams died of a fatal drug overdose … according to the Chief Medical Examiner in NYC. Read More

21 SAVAGE CHARGED WITH GUN, DRUG POSSESSION Stemming from ICE Case

21 Savage‘s notorious ICE case from 2019 is circling back again … the rapper’s now facing gun and drugs charges in connection with the original incident with ICE agents. Read More

Lil Duval Predicts ‘BMF’ Series Will Be “The Best Thing On TV For The Culture”

By now, we’ve established that Lil Duval has no filter. After he put fellow celebrities on blast for their limited support of street content, he continued on with his day— unbothered. Then on Saturday, Lil Duval doubled back to let fans know he doesn’t have anything personal against ‘BMF’ or anyone tied to it. Read More

Judge Mathis Says He’s Back Flying Commercial Because Private Flights Were Cutting Into His Grandchildren’s College Fund

Judge Greg Mathis is embracing living within his means so that he can give something to his grandbabies. Read More

Judge Temporarily Blocks New York City Schools From Enforcing Vaccine Mandate For Staff

One federal judge made a move against New York City schools and their plans to enforce a vaccine mandate. According to the Associated Press, the judge temporarily blocked schools from requiring teachers and other school employees to be at least partially vaccinated by September 27. Read More

Apple Users Will Soon Be Able To Add COVID Vaccination Cards To Apple Wallet

Thanks to the many features of the iOS 15 upgrade, iPhone users will soon be able to have their COVID-19 vaccination cards linked to their Apple Wallet, USA Today reports. Read More

Chris Cuomo Accused Of Sexual Harassment In New York Times Essay

Chris Cuomo is now facing a similar firestorm to his brother Andrew Cuomo. As previously reported, the former governor of New York resigned exactly a month ago over sexual harassment accusations. Read More

Nick Cannon Says His Therapist Suggests He Be Celibate After Having 7 Kids

While Nick Cannon has expressed no desire to slow down the baby-making, he says his therapist has other plans for him. Read More

Beyonce Says Whoever Conditioned Women To Feel Old Or Unhappy When Turning 40 Got It ‘F’d Up’

Queen Bey has spoken! Beyonce is opening up about turning 40 and she refers to this milestone in her life as “the best I’ve felt in my life.” Read More

50 Cent Does Not Want T.I Near Him Following Crimestopper Comments

The infamous commercial caused controversy where many accused the rapper of being a snitch. Read More

11-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Stabbed By Haunted House Actor

Talk about scary! An 11-year-old boy was stabbed in his foot while visiting an Ohio haunted house. Read More

Oklahoma City Father Brutally Beats Pastor At School Bus Stop Who Inappropriately Touched His 9-Year-Old Son

A pastor is currently being held inside the Oklahoma City detention center after being caught inappropriately touching a nine-year-old. Read More

Nas Honored With His Own Day And The Key To His Hometown Of Queens, New York

September 23 is officially “Nas Day” in the rapper’s hometown of Queens, New York.

The rapper from Queensbridge was honored with his own day in his hometown and given the key to the borough by the borough’s President Donovan Richards. Read More

Atlanta Middle School Students Disciplined For Filming Sex Video On School Grounds

Two Atlanta middle school students have been disciplined after a video surfaced of the two having sex on school grounds emerged. Read More

Scientists Say A Daily Pill To Treat COVID Is In The Works, Could Be Released In A Few Months

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center is part of an international clinical trial effort to test an antiviral treatment that could stop COVID-19 in its early stages. Read More

Tory Lanez Exploring Possible Plea Deal In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

The Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez drama has taken a new turn, with his team now looking into a possible plea deal. Read More

Ohio Daycare Teacher Caught On Camera Shoving 4-Year-Old Girl To the Floor, Second Teacher Saw But Didn’t Report

This is an evil world. An Ohio daycare worker is in hot water after being caught on tape pushing a 4-year-old girl to the floor. Read More

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Believes ‘There Is No Room For Players’ Who Are Unwilling To Get The COVID-19 Vaccine

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wants all NBA players and team personnel to be vaccinated against COVID-19.Read More

Kanye West’s Upcoming Documentary, ‘Jeen-Yuhs,’ Is Coming Soon To Netflix [Video]

This year has been unusually active for Kanye West. He released his tenth solo album, Donda, last month, and it predictably topped the charts, making it his tenth consecutive project to do so. But thanks to an upcoming Netflix documentary, fans will finally get a new look at the vast and eclectic scope of his brilliant career. Read More

Omarion Can See Himself Taking On Chris Brown In Verzuz [Video]

When it comes to a potential VERZUZ battle with Chris Brown, Omarion doesn’t seem to be opposed to it. Read More

Myles unleashed: Myles Garrett sets franchise single-game sack record, Cleveland Browns beat Chicago Bears 26-6

The Browns’ defense needed to make make a statement Sunday. Boy, did they ever. Read More

