The Head Coach of the Carolina Panthers Matt Rhule joined the Carolina Panthers joined Kyle Bailey on Friday’s edition of the Clubhouse as he recapped the Panthers primetime win under the lights and their 3-0 start to the season.

The first thing Kyle asked Matt was if this win is different due to the injuries to both Christian McCaffrey and Jaycee Horn as Matt told Kyle that you treat every win the same and celebrate it the same, but you do hurt for guys like Christian and Jaycee for putting all the work in only for them to get hurt does sting.

With the Panthers now at 3-0 Matt responded to Kyle’s question about what he hopes the team takes from this start by telling him:

“I hope it tells the guys when they prepare the way we want them to and when they do their jobs we win the games and now that we are having a little succsess it will motivate them to continue working hard.”

Matt also weighed on the play of QB Sam Darnold as he told Kyle he has trusted him since OTA’s and he has seen a massive improvement since and the hope is for Sam to get better and better week by week and eventually year-by-year in this offensive system.

The last thing Matt touched on was this Sunday’s game against the Cowboys as Matt said that he knows that Dallas has an elite offense, and they just have to worry about themselves and not get caught up in everything leading up to the game.

Matt Rhule Looks at the Panthers 3-0 Start With Kyle Bailey was originally published on wfnz.com

