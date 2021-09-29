The Bijou Star Files: Bill Cosby Isn’t Happy About The R. Kelly Verdict

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 29, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

BILL COSBY R. KELLY GOT ‘RAILROADED’ IN SEX CRIMES TRIAL!!!Cosby Rep Predicts Successful Appeal

Bill Cosby thinks R. Kelly got a raw deal with a guilty verdict in his federal sex crimes case … and he’s blaming Gloria Allred and systemic racism. Read More

KELLY VERDICT: HIS VICTIMS HAVE FINALLY BEEN HEARD… Says Survivor, Lizzette Martinez

Kellybeing found guilty on all counts in his federal sex crimes trial is something Lizzette Martinez never thought would happen, but after more than 25 years … she’s rejoicing justice has been served. Read More

EX-NBA’S CHRIS WEBBER OPENING A $50M CANNABIS FACILITY… In Detroit!!!

Ex-NBA star Chris Webber is bringing more weed business to his hometown — by opening a $50 million cannabis facility in Detroit. Read More

LEBRON JAMESI GOT THE VACCINE… But I Won’t Urge Others To Do Same

LeBron James just confirmed he is, in fact, vaccinated … but he said he will not urge others to do the same, explaining, “That’s not my job.” Read More

Moneybagg Yo Shades Garcelle Beauvais For Implying His Gift Of 28.8 Acres From Ari Was Excessive Since They’re Not Married

Moneybagg Yo has a message for the ladies of ‘The Real’: “Mind Ya Business.” Read More

United Airlines Is Terminating Nearly 600 Employees For Refusing To Comply With Vaccine Mandate

As several employers and the federal government encourage individuals to take the COVID-19 vaccination to help decrease the spread of the virus, some United Airlines employees aren’t on the same page and are against taking the vaccine. As a result, this is putting their livelihood at risk. As 99 percent of United’s workforce has provided proof of vaccination, they have been forced to make a tough decision for the remaining less than one percent of unvaccinated employees. Read More

Porsha Williams Gets Emotional After Buying Simon Guobadia His Own Engagement Ring

Porsha Williams decided to include her husband in one of the oldest engagement traditions. While she’s been seen rocking a huge stone, Simon didn’t have a physical reminder of his engagement. But, according to the recent videos shared to her Instagram account, Porsha changed that. Read More

Woman in Atlanta Says Fake Delivery Man Attacked Her With Taser After Watching Her for Days: ‘It Could Happen to Anyone’

A woman who goes by the Instagram username sabrinawynn_ says she was abruptly attacked by a man posing as a delivery guy. In a video posted to her, Sabrina describes the incident with three accompanying videos. Read More

Will Smith Opens Up About His Reluctance to Star in Films About Slavery

Subject matter is essential to Will Smith. The actor opened up about his reluctance to star in films about slavery in a new interview for GQ. Read More

Singer-Songwriter Andrea Martin, Who Penned Hits for Monica, En Vogue, and SWV, Passes Away at Age 49

Singer-songwriter Andrea Martin has passed at the age of 49. Read More

Man Sentenced to 20 Years After Posing as a Teen Online to Get Young Girls to Send Sexually Explicit Photos

Federal authorities announced on Monday that a man from Washington State was sentenced to 20 years in prison for posing as a teenager online and blackmailing kids as young as 12 to send him sexually explicit images and videos. Read More

Ashanti to Re-Record Her Debut Album [Video]

Ashanti is planning to re-record her Grammy-winning debut album as an independent artist. Read More

Aaliyah’s Uncle Says R. Kelly ‘Wouldn’t Have to Worry About a Trial’ If He’d Known of Abuse

Barry Hankerson says that if he had known about R. Kelly’s sex abuse he would’ve taken matters into his own hands. Read More

Lauryn Hill Initiated The Fugees Reunion, According To Pras [Video]

Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras of The Fugees, reunited on the rooftop of New York City’s Pier 17. It was The Fugees’ first showing ahead of a 12-city reunion tour slated to begin in November. Read More

Say What Now? California Police Bust 2 People With Enough Synthetic Opioid to ‘Potentially Kill More Than 50 Million People’ [Photo]

Two Southern California residents were charged in a massive drug bust that resulted in authorities seizing more than 46 pounds of an extremely lethal synthetic opioid. Read More

2 Women Arrested for Drugging and Robbing Miami Beach Tourist

Two women are facing charges after they were arrested for allegedly drugging and robbing a tourist in Miami Beach. Read More

Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Receives New Updates Including Removal of Chris Brown From “New Again”

Is a work of art ever truly finished? Read More

Trump Allegedly Had ‘Music Man’ in White House Who Played Favorite Show Tunes When He Was on ‘Brink of Rage’

An upcoming tell-all book penned by a former White House press secretary alleges that single-term POTUS Donald Trump was so taken with the Cats track “Memory” that he had an aide on standby to play it for him. Read More

Denzel Washington Says He Hears God Saying ‘Feed My Sheep’ Whenever He Prays

While at the conference, the 66-year-old actor opened about a message he’s been hearing from God when he prays. Denzel Washington initially said: Read More

Wendy Williams’ Show Will Return Oct. 4 Amid Health Issues: The Wait Is Over!

After a series of health issues, the daytime talk show host has confirmed that her 13th season will premiere Monday, Oct. 4 as planned. Read More

New Guardians scoreboard sign proposal to be presented to Cleveland Planning Commission for approval

The proposal for the 81-foot wide sign will be presented to the Cleveland Planning Commission’s Flats Design Review Committee on Thursday. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

