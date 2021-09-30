News
HomeNews

Georgia Cops Detain And Cite Black Man For Singing Rap Lyrics Too Loud

Bodycam footage would later be uploaded to YouTube, which shows the entire encounter.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Hephzibah police harass black man

Source: ThisIsButter / Radio One Digital

Georgia police detained and cited a black man in Hephzibah, GA for singing rap music too loud while he was walking home.

According to the Augusta Chronicle, Christopher Jefferson was walking down Brothersville Road singing a rap song when police approached him on the sidewalk.

Officers then told Jefferson he was being “loud and obnoxious” and could be heard shouting “I need a bad (expletive), I need a real (expletive),” as he walked down the street.

The officers then detained Jefferson, and cited him for disorderly conduct.

Bodycam video would later be uploaded to YouTube, which shows the entire encounter.

In the video, the officers are questioning a white man at his house about the massive amount of junk in his yard. As officers talk with the man, Jefferson then can be heard singing rap lyrics as he walks by. Officers immediately approach Jefferson demanding that he “bring it down.”

Jefferson then tells the officers, he didn’t mean any disrespect but that it was a free country. Officers continue to harass Jefferson telling him they better not catch him walking down that road again.

Jefferson then asks for the cop’s name and is immediately handcuffed for his question.

Jefferson pleads with the officers that he has done nothing wrong and that he only asked for the officers to fill a report, which he is legally in his right to do.

He then spends the next 20 minutes being harassed by the officers.

Check out the bodycam footage here:

During court hearings which took place Wednesday, September 29, Jefferson declined a guilty plea deal and requested a trial by jury.

Hephzibah Police Chief Matthew Mercer and Officer Brian Tucker both testified against Jefferson and provided their version of events in court.

During their testimony, officer Tucker said when he initially heard Jefferson he believed there was a fight going on. They also said that Jefferson was screaming expletives less than 500 feet away from the residence on Brothersville Road.

After Judge Freddie Sanders heard arguments from the officers involved, he ruled there was probable cause to cite Jefferson.

Jefferson was then issued a continuance for his court date to give him time to find a proper lawyer.

The new court date is set for Oct 27.

SEE ALSO:

Ex-Louisiana Cop Charged For Beating Black Man With A Flashlight 18 Times

‘Say Her Name’: Janelle Monáe’s New Song Draws Attention To Black Girls And Women Killed By Police

Watch: Krazy Karen Gets Sprayed In The Face After Assaulting Black Men On Subway

Police killings 2020

117 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

116 photos Launch gallery

117 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 117 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

117 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 2:30 p.m. ET, Sept. 2, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict in April. That has been especially true in Washington, D.C., where police shot three people in one week, killing two of them, including George D. Watson during a fatal encounter on Tuesday night. According to the police narrative, officers responded after someone called 911 to report a man brandishing a gun on an apartment balcony. The Washington Post reported that a cop fired at Watson when he aimed the gun at police. The 34-year-old died on the scene. Officers ultimately determined that Watson was armed with a pellet gun typically used with paintballs that does not pose any lethal threat. Watson's names join a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

Georgia Cops Detain And Cite Black Man For Singing Rap Lyrics Too Loud  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest

Issa Rae Shares ‘Insecure’ Trailer for Final Season

 2 hours ago
01.01.70
Ashanti Performing at Liverpool Guild of Students

Ashanti Reclaims Her Masters And Is Rerecording Her…

 20 hours ago
04.18.92
'The Equalizer' Press Conference - 2014 Toronto International Film Festival

God Is Telling Denzel Washington To ‘Feed His…

 20 hours ago
04.08.92
Andrea Kelly on Sister Circle

Drea Kelly, Ex-Wife of R Kelly, Speaks Out…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close