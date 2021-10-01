Loyal Trump Stump Katrina Pierson Among Recipients Of Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Subpoenas

As we previously reported, the committee established by the U.S. House of Representatives to investigate the Jan. 6, whiny whites rebellion at the U.S. Capitol has begun sending out subpoenas for associates of Donald Trump and other Caucasity Coup organizers. Well now, the committee has issued subpoenas for 11 organizers of MAGA Marauders events on Jan. 5, and Jan 6, that preceded the riots. One of those who were subpoenaed is none other than Katrina Pierson, a long-time Trump loyalist and president of the lightskint sunken place HOA.
According to Politico, Pierson is set to be questioned about a meeting she had on Jan. 4, with the guy who used to get Tang-flavored butt residue all over the Oval Office furniture informing him about a rally organized by a group called the Eighty Percent Coalition—which I can only imagine is a reference to the percentage of white people who think salt and a dash of pepper makes their egg custard too spicy.
On Thursday, Pierson tweeted her response to the subpoena.
“It will be the honor of my life to defend the First Amendment rights of the American people before a totalitarian, partisan-driven and wholly corrupt Congress of the United States,” she said.
One thing about conservatives: Their affinity for delusion and buzzwords is unmatched.
Imagine lauding Trump as a warrior against “totalitarian” governments, when he is likely the first president in U.S. history to respond to a re-election loss by plucking “stop the steal” propaganda out of thin air and trying to overturn election results without presenting even a sliver of evidence that widespread voter fraud ever happened.
Trump’s presidency made him a failed president; his post-presidency made him a failed dictator. Rally organizers were literally aiding an attempt at presidential totalitarianism. But please, tell us more about “muh freedums.”
Anyway, according to Politico, subpoenas also went out to top organizers including Amy Kremer, Caroline Wren, Maggie Mulvaney and Cindy Chafian, the leader of Eighty Percent Coalition.
“I don’t think it’s any secret that we’ve been very focused on the lead up to January 6 and planning for the events on the 5th and 6th,” Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.), one of the nine committee members said. “So that’s…one of the lanes that we’re gonna focus on early.”
According to a committee statement, “The subpoenas seek a range of records that include materials dealing with the planning, funding, and participation in the events and bus tours; social media activity of associated entities; and communications with or involvement of Trump Administration officials and lawmakers.”
SEE ALSO:
Katrina Pierson Thinks Trump Isn’t Racist Because No Black People Worked In Lincoln’s White House
Slavery Is ‘Good’ History, Katrina Pierson Says
Sunken Place Summit: Twitter Destroys Candace Owens' Young Black Conservatives Event
Sunken Place Summit: Twitter Destroys Candace Owens' Young Black Conservatives Event
1.
Source: 1 of 12
I’m at this Young Black Conservatives event at the White House. @RealBenCarson @SecretaryCarson is talking and whining about the media covering his plan to raise rents on public housing. He didn’t do media! Don’t complain if you did no real outreach. #RolandMartinUnfiltered— rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) October 26, 2018
2.
Source: 2 of 12
Laissez-faire economics is the belief in economic decisions being made without the state. Unfortunately that's what brought about the Great Depression but don't let Conservatives tell you that. It has a tendency to fuel economic inequality, which then leads to violence— Erica Ifill (@wickdchiq) October 26, 2018
3.
Source: 3 of 12
WAIT. Trump is speaking at a young black leaders summit?! They're grooming a bunch of mini Kanyes.— Christina Henderson (@chenderson) October 26, 2018
But, I've always thought conservatives do pipeline building better than Dems. They start these summits in HS, then College Republicans, Federalist Society, etc.
4.
Source: 4 of 12
I would say 200 or less here in the East Room for this Young Black Conservatives meeting at the White House. They claimed 400. Uh, no. #rolandmartinunfiltered #rollinwithroland… https://t.co/qvVk1Kecxr— rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) October 26, 2018
5.
Source: 5 of 12
How much do you have to pay someone to throw your self-respect out the window and put on a red MAGA hat??? Do these young "black conservatives" know that they are sheep in the midst of wolves??? They need to watch "Get Out."— My inquiring mind wants to know! 🧐 (@sdsmithtweets) October 26, 2018
6.
Source: 6 of 12
I the point I think they are making is they did not mention the other minorities. The publicized it as a young black conservatives leadership conference and they are not are black or African American. If race was not an issue why not just call it a young leadership conference?— Yolanda (@cahyey0820) October 26, 2018
7.
Source: 7 of 12
Another Photo Op...Young Black Leadership Summit my ass#KickRocks— Ya' Feel Me Tho? (@Tuniekc) October 26, 2018
DonTheCon invites young black conservatives to White House https://t.co/2gHQvf1ZLE via @nypost
8.
Source: 8 of 12
Trump is picking up where his son left off last night. He's addressing a couple hundred young black conservatives. He's making his speech regarding the bombing suspect; but, he's doing it as a photo op all at the same time. You will see all the black people at hie WH!— mildred washington (@tou456) October 26, 2018
9.Source: 9 of 12
10.
Source: 10 of 12
In two years the couple hundred young black conservatives will be the most black people seen at the WH. This is being arranged by black conservatives. Some have on MAGA hats. This is the real story for Trump; Not the bomber!! #DESPERATE.— mildred washington (@tou456) October 26, 2018
11.
Source: 11 of 12
Young Black conservatives are at the wh waiting for their massa to speak to them. They're wearing maga hats. Geesh.— 💛Unapologetically💛Ambitious💛Nasty💛Radical💛 (@TonyaA6) October 26, 2018
12.
Source: 12 of 12
Makes me nauseous. Black minds gone to the sunken place. Trump invites young black conservatives to White House https://t.co/s2eRCbaHjQ via @nypost— Wendy Lane (@mcduffywendy) October 26, 2018
Loyal Trump Stump Katrina Pierson Among Recipients Of Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Subpoenas was originally published on newsone.com