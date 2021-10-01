What Happened To Daniel Robinson? Cops ‘Won’t Share Anything’ With Parents Of Missing Geologist

The police response to Gabby Petito‘s and overall urgency displayed by law enforcement for that case has been replete with daily press briefings to help spread awareness via the media.
But that same energy has reportedly been absent from the investigation into the whereabouts of Daniel Robinson, a 24-year-old geologist who went missing in Arizona in June, months before Petito disappeared.
Robinson’s parents have been hyper-vigilant about raising awareness of their son, who was last seen at a worksite in the town of Buckeye on June 23. They have created a website, a Twitter account and made the media rounds in a deliberate effort to help find their son, whose Jeep was found crashed a month after his disappearance was first reported.
According to the Twitter account set up by Daniel’s parents, the police conducted their most recent search for Daniel this past Tuesday, more than two months after their last search for the missing Black man, suggesting rescue and recovery efforts that pale in comparison to the Petito case, which also remains ongoing. The police apparently only agreed to its latest search “because of public pressure.”
David Robinson, Daniel’s father, even moved to Buckeye to be closer to the investigation, while Daniel’s mother, Melissa Edmonds, remained back home in South Carolina. The Twitter account they set up tweeted this week that a group of “civilian volunteers” has been searching for Daniel weekly because the Buckeye Police Department has not outwardly expressed the same kind of “urgency” and “consistency.”
And while they say the local police is on the case, that’s about as much as they say they know, David Robinson recently told NewsNation Now.
“[The police] won’t share anything with us,” David Robinson said. “We just know that they have the data, all the evidence that my investigator gave to them.”
David Robinson went on to describe information he got months ago when his son first went missing.
“The Buckeye Police Department did their first initial search three days after my son went missing,” David Robinson continued. “They tell me they did an extensive search for over 12 hours. They scoured the area out here — some good distance — and that that distance also covered those areas where the vehicle was eventually going to be found.”
Daniel’s parents have pushed back against the unfounded notion that their son may have been suffering a mental health crisis at the time of his disappearance and said they are remaining positive.
Daniel’s mother said he was in good spirits the last time they spoke.
“We talked and I said when we always end with ‘I love you and we’ll talk later,’” Edmonds said, who added that he called her back later that night.
“And I was sleeping. And Daniel says, ‘Hello, mom. I’m just checking on you. And I want you to know I love you. And we will talk later.’ And that’s what I’m holding on to,” Edmonds continued. “If my son was rational enough to call me and tell me that he’s checking on me and that he will call to talk to me later … that’s what I’m holding on to.”
A Disturbing Timeline Of 4-Year-Old Maleah Davis Going Missing After Being Left With Her Stepfather
1. April 30, 2019
1 of 26
This is heartbreaking to see, especially on #MothersDay. Surveillance pics show the last time sources say Maleah Davis was seen alive. She was wearing a pink tutu and walking into her apartment with her mom’s ex-fiancé. Police say she never came out again. https://t.co/OwSM1roTDV pic.twitter.com/IqzZOFfEoz— Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) May 12, 2019
2. May 3, 2019
2 of 26
WHAT'S IN THE BAG? The mother of little 4-year-old Maleah Davis -- who's been missing for a week -- claims this is surveillance video of her ex-fiance walking out of the apartment with a garbage bag in a laundry hamper. https://t.co/06bhezns09— FOX 32 News (@fox32news) May 10, 2019
3. May 4, 2019
3 of 26
Media Briefing on Investigation into Missing Child Maleah Davis https://t.co/ce9ZdFrWUZ— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 5, 2019
4. May 5, 2019
4 of 26
AMBER ALERT— Stolen Not Lost (@DavisFind) May 20, 2019
Maleah Davis Contact-1-713-308-3600
1-713-222-TIPS
STOP W/RIP#maleahdavis or #4maleahdavis 30-40 lbs 4 yrs.old
Houston, Texas pic.twitter.com/ZK0b593YTe
5. May 6, 20195 of 26
6. May 7, 2019
6 of 26
Maleah Davis has been missing for over a week.https://t.co/xzV6Pso069— NewsOne (@newsone) May 11, 2019
7. May 7, 2019
7 of 26
4-year-old Maleah Davis reportedly suffered so much abuse she needed brain surgery.https://t.co/Xh8vzzXeO7— BET News (@BETNews) May 18, 2019
8. May 9, 20198 of 26
9. May 10, 20199 of 26
10. May 11, 201910 of 26
11. May 13, 2019
11 of 26
What to Know About Maleah Davis, the Missing Texas Girl Whose Mom’s Fiance Claimed Was Abducted https://t.co/oRyk76xx7j pic.twitter.com/NcNPDLumeA— Orlando DeLorean (@madetech2) May 20, 2019
12. May 16, 2019
12 of 26
As the search team is losing hope in finding Maleah Davis, Brittany Bowens sat down for an interview. https://t.co/bczsozFkY6— NewsOne (@newsone) May 17, 2019
13. May 20, 201913 of 26
14. May 21, 2019
14 of 26
Maleah Davis' mother receives criticism for not deleting Instagram posts of ex-fiance Derion Vence, https://t.co/taJcDjGni3— Shay Reed (@tasteeshay) May 23, 2019
15. May 24, 201915 of 26
16. May 30
16 of 26
Quanell X cut ties with Maleah Davis' mother, Brittany Bowens, and is now speaking out.https://t.co/SihHqzp5UZ— NewsOne (@newsone) May 31, 2019
17. May 31
17 of 26
Maleah Davis’ stepfather, Derion Vence, has reportedly confessed to where the 4-year-old girl’s body is and what happened to her. https://t.co/XWPk9d8t4V— NewsOne (@newsone) May 31, 2019
18. May 31
18 of 26
BLACK BAG & BONES FOUND - A gruesome discovery has been made in the search for 4 year old Maleah Davis. Authorities say the unidentified remains were discovered in Fulton, Arkansas. Details as we get them -> https://t.co/tYnGHxCwF4. #BREAKING #MaleahDavis #abc13 #hounews pic.twitter.com/FnP1l8NxWu— Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) May 31, 2019
19. June 3
19 of 26
JUST IN: remains found in Arkansas are in fact those of 4 year old Maleah Davis, Medical Examiner confirms pic.twitter.com/pv34GcWSVG— Janel Forte (@JanelForte) June 3, 2019
20. June 4
20 of 26
Derion Vence is taking no responsibility. Rest in peace, Maleah Davis.https://t.co/H5YzDT4kYU #MaleahDavis— NewsOne (@newsone) June 5, 2019
21. June 8
21 of 26
Maleah Davis memorial!!!! Balloons and bubbles in her honor!!!! pic.twitter.com/9yppIuL8TZ— Kenley Hargett is on the job (@kenleyontv) June 9, 2019
22. June 922 of 26
23. June 923 of 26
24. June 9
24 of 26
Thousands of people marched from in honor of #MaleahDavis, the 4-year-old girl who went missing in May & whose body was found tossed along an Arkansas road last week. #Houston declared today "Maleah Davis Day," and wore pink in her honor. #hounews @HoustonChron #photojournalism pic.twitter.com/73tO9DbUmX— Godofredo A. Vásquez (@godovasquez) June 9, 2019
25. June 925 of 26
26. June 11
26 of 26
The date for Maleah Davis funeral has been set. https://t.co/F58BwBOVKE— NewsOne (@newsone) June 11, 2019
