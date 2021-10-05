Bijou Star Files
The Bijou Star Files: Big Daddy Kane Verzuz KRS One

The Bijou Star Files

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 5, 2021:  Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Well excuse me, take a few minutes, to mellow out, the bridge is over, the bridge is over, biddy-bye-bye, because old school Hip Hop is about to light up the Verzuz stage with two legendary smooth rapping operators Big Daddy Kane and KRS One.

Knowledge is ruling supreme as the battle will take place in the originating home of Hip Hop Brooklyn, New York live on stage at the Barclay’s Centre Sunday, October 17th

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am

