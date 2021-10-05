The Bijou Star Files: Big Daddy Kane Verzuz KRS One

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 5, 2021:

Well excuse me, take a few minutes, to mellow out, the bridge is over, the bridge is over, biddy-bye-bye, because old school Hip Hop is about to light up the Verzuz stage with two legendary smooth rapping operators Big Daddy Kane and KRS One.

Knowledge is ruling supreme as the battle will take place in the originating home of Hip Hop Brooklyn, New York live on stage at the Barclay’s Centre Sunday, October 17th

